RH Events & Catering Returns for Fourth Year at SHRM26 Conference

RH Events & Catering Staff Attending SHRM2026 4th Year Attendance of RH Events & Catering RH Events & Catering Booth and Merchandise in SHRM2026

RH Events & Catering exhibited at SHRM26 for its fourth year, connecting with HR professionals about employee appreciation events and corporate picnics.

SHRM gives us a valuable opportunity to connect directly with HR professionals and hear what companies are thinking about when it comes to employee appreciation” — Mary-Evelyn Kirkland

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RH Events & Catering continued its support of the HR community by exhibiting at the SHRM26 Annual Conference & Expo, held June 16 - 19, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

This marked RH Events & Catering’s fourth year attending SHRM, reflecting the company’s continued interest in connecting with HR professionals and workplace leaders focused on employee appreciation, engagement, and company culture.

As an exhibitor, RH Events & Catering hosted a booth where its team had conversations with attendees about corporate picnics, employee appreciation events, company celebrations, and large-scale event planning. These discussions focused on how organized, well-planned events can help companies recognize employees, strengthen internal relationships, and create memorable workplace experiences.

“SHRM gives us a valuable opportunity to connect directly with HR professionals and hear what companies are thinking about when it comes to employee appreciation,” said Mary-Evelyn, representative of RH Events & Catering. “We always enjoy being part of these conversations and sharing how corporate events can support a stronger workplace culture.”

This year, the company’s presence at SHRM26 was focused on exhibiting, meeting attendees, and discussing how corporate events can support HR-led employee engagement initiatives.

The company has also been involved with SHRM-Atlanta, further reflecting its connection to the HR community. Through its continued presence at SHRM events, RH Events & Catering remains focused on helping organizations plan employee-centered events that are organized, enjoyable, and meaningful.

For companies planning corporate picnics, employee appreciation events, team celebrations, or large-scale workplace gatherings, RH Events & Catering provides event planning and catering support designed to make the process easier for HR teams and company leaders.

About RH Events & Catering

RH Events & Catering is a turnkey corporate event planning and catering company specializing in company picnics and large-scale corporate gatherings for employee appreciation events, family fun days, and holiday celebrations. Founders Lee Reith and Steve Hunt provide more than 30 years of experience helping organizations create engaging experiences that strengthen workplace culture and recognize employees.

Headquartered in Powder Springs, Georgia, RH Events & Catering provides nationwide event planning services for industries including medical, manufacturing, military, and corporate organizations. They manage every aspect of an event, from concept and logistics to catering, entertainment, staffing, permits, setup, and cleanup. The company has successfully planned and executed events ranging from hundreds to more than 10,000 attendees for organizations across multiple industries.

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