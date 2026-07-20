APS Waterproofing Makes Basement Waterproofing Affordable for Atlanta Homeowners Without Cutting Corners on Materials

APS Waterproofing keeps basement waterproofing costs affordable for Metro Atlanta homeowners without cutting corners on materials or workmanship.

Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between a basement waterproofing system that actually works and one they can afford” — Michael Adams

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Waterproofing, a locally owned waterproofing contractor serving Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, today announced a continued focus on keeping basement waterproofing affordable for area homeowners without reducing the quality of materials or installation methods used on each project. The announcement comes as summer storms across the region raise the risk of basement leaks, wall seepage, and foundation moisture damage, prompting more homeowners to look for a cost-effective, long-term solution.

Since opening in 2020, APS Waterproofing has completed more than 500 waterproofing projects for homes across Atlanta, Marietta, Kennesaw, Roswell, Cumming, Dallas, and surrounding communities. The company said its approach to affordability centers on efficient scheduling and an experienced, small crew rather than lower-grade materials, allowing most basement waterproofing jobs to be completed in two to three days, with larger projects finished in about a week.

APS Waterproofing also offers financing options for homeowners who need to spread out the cost of a project. Interested homeowners are encouraged to contact the company directly to learn more about current financing offers.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between a basement waterproofing system that actually works and one they can afford," said Michael Adams, owner of APS Waterproofing. "We've built our business around giving every customer the best quality materials and workmanship, then finding ways to make the basement waterproofing cost manageable, whether that's through how we schedule a job or the financing options we offer."

Each project begins with a free, no-obligation inspection. From there, the company provides homeowners with a written estimate and a recommendation customized to the specific source of water intrusion on their property.

About APS Waterproofing

APS Waterproofing is a locally owned and operated waterproofing contractor based in Smyrna, Georgia, serving homeowners throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Founded by owner Michael Adams, the company specializes in basement waterproofing, crawl space waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and exterior drainage systems. APS Waterproofing has completed more than 500 projects since 2020 and is known for personalized recommendations, attentive customer care, and quality workmanship. Learn more at aps-atlanta.com.

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