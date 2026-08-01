Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, left, and CSM Robert Sweat, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard, prepare to give remarks during an Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) presentation in Daytona, FL, July 31, 2026. Active and retired National Guard representatives from across the nation gathered for the event. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.31.2026 Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:24 Photo ID: 9844152 VIRIN: 260731-Z-RH401-1427 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 10.68 MB Location: DAYTONA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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