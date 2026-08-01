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TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the...

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TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event

Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, left, and CSM Robert Sweat, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Florida National Guard, prepare to give remarks during an Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) presentation in Daytona, FL, July 31, 2026. Active and retired National Guard representatives from across the nation gathered for the event. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 07.31.2026
Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:24
Photo ID: 9844152
VIRIN: 260731-Z-RH401-1427
Resolution: 7008x4672
Size: 10.68 MB
Location: DAYTONA, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 2
Downloads: 0

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TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the...

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