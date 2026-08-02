CNGB administers oath of enlistment to incoming...
Content Credentials
Issued by: on
VIRIN:
Date Created:
City:
State:
Country:
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES
08.02.2026
Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, coins members of the Florida Army National Guard during a Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) conference in Daytona, Fla., Aug. 2, 2026. FLARNG Soldiers and National Guard Bureau representatives were among those in attendance during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9845125
|VIRIN:
|260802-Z-RH401-3065
|Resolution:
|9631x6421
|Size:
|26.62 MB
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, CNGB administers oath of enlistment to incoming FLNG members [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.