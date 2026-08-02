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CNGB administers oath of enlistment to incoming...

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CNGB administers oath of enlistment to incoming FLNG members

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

08.02.2026

Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, coins members of the Florida Army National Guard during a Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) conference in Daytona, Fla., Aug. 2, 2026. FLARNG Soldiers and National Guard Bureau representatives were among those in attendance during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 08.02.2026
Date Posted: 08.02.2026 15:33
Photo ID: 9845125
VIRIN: 260802-Z-RH401-3065
Resolution: 9631x6421
Size: 26.62 MB
Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 6
Downloads: 0

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