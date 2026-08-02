Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 08.02.2026 Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, coins members of the Florida Army National Guard during a Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) conference in Daytona, Fla., Aug. 2, 2026. FLARNG Soldiers and National Guard Bureau representatives were among those in attendance during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 08.02.2026 Date Posted: 08.02.2026 15:33 Photo ID: 9845125 VIRIN: 260802-Z-RH401-3065 Resolution: 9631x6421 Size: 26.62 MB Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNGB administers oath of enlistment to incoming FLNG members [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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