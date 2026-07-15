ASP CID ARRESTS HARRISON MAN ON TWO FELONY RAPE CHARGES

July 15, 2026

HARRISON, Ark. — On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested Larry Hayden Graddy, 72, of Harrison, on two felony counts of Rape.

The investigation began in June 2026 at the request of the 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.

Graddy was taken into custody at his residence in Harrison without incident. ASP Troopers transported him to the Boone County Detention Center, where he was processed on the charges

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.