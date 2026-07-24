ALETA Northwest Graduates 27 Cadets in Training Class 2026-B

July 23, 2026

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (ADLEST) proudly graduated Class 2026-B from the Northwest campus of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) in Springdale.

A total of 27 cadets representing 11 law enforcement agencies successfully completed the academy’s rigorous basic training program, preparing them to begin careers serving communities throughout Arkansas.

Over the course of the academy, recruits completed extensive classroom instruction and practical training in Arkansas law, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, de-escalation, communications, and scenario-based exercises designed to prepare them for the realities of modern law enforcement.

“Every graduating class represents the future of Arkansas law enforcement,” said Clint Scrivner, Northwest ALETA Training Supervisor. “These men and women have demonstrated commitment, resilience, and professionalism throughout their training. We are proud to send them back to their agencies equipped with the knowledge, skills, and character needed to serve their communities with integrity.”

“This badge carries tremendous responsibility,” said Jason Lawrence, ADLEST Deputy Director of Training. “The training they’ve completed is the foundation of their career, but their integrity, judgment, and commitment to serving others will define the officer they become. Arkansas is stronger because of their willingness to answer this calling.”

Special recognition and awards were presented to the cadets who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics:

1. Kirsten Ramey, Fayetteville PD

2. Logan Barbee, Fayetteville PD

3. Justin Brown, Benton Co. SO

Physical Fitness:

1. Frederick DuFault, Benton Co. SO

2. Diego Flores, Siloam Springs PD

3. Jonathan Bayona, Benton Co. SO

Firearms:

1. Jack Clark, Tontitown PD

2. Heather Gonzalez, Springdale PD

3. Aaron Ray, Springdale PD

Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course (EVOC):

1. Andrew Fuller, West Fork PD

2. Kirsten Ramey, Fayetteville PD

3. Tyler Russenberger, Univ. of AR PD

Servant Leadership Award – Frederick DuFault, Benton Co. SO

The graduates and their agencies are as follows:

Braxton Kuri, Washington Co. SO – Class Leader

Macy Hanks, Fayetteville PD – Assistant Class Leader

Heather Gonzalez, Springdale PD – Squad A Leader

Kirsten Ramey, Fayetteville PD

Ava Subbert, Rogers PD

Logan Myers, Washington Co. SO

Gabriela Cid-Monreal, Benton Co. SO

Alexandria Farris, Washington Co. SO

Jamileth Vega-Ortega, Springdale PD

Frederick DuFault, Benton Co. SO – Squad B Leader

Aaron Ray, Springdale PD

Logan Barbee, Fayetteville PD

Cody Reed, Washington Co. SO

Ricardo Guerra, Benton Co. SO

Andrew Fuller, West Fork PD

Landon Thompson, Rogers PD

Alberto Quintero, Bentonville PD – Squad C Leader

Jonathan Bayona, Benton Co. SO

Klinton Wheeler, Bella Vista PD

Tyler Russenberger, Univ. of AR PD

Diego Flores, Siloam Springs PD

Kaleb Duck, Rogers PD

Justin Brown, Benton Co. SO – Squad D Leader

Jack Clark, Tontitown PD

Bryce Medicine Bird, Tontitown PD

Evan Weyl, Univ. of AR PD

Troy Gastineau, Univ. of AR PD