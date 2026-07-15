MBTA Announces August Service Changes

Service changes are taking place in August to support Green Line tunnel signal upgrades, accessibility improvements on the Green Line C branch and at Symphony, Orange Line track and signal upgrades, Worcester Line infrastructure work, and the MassDOT West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project.

The MBTA today announced service changes in August on the Green, Orange, Framingham/Worcester, and Needham lines.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Green Line

As previously announced, Symphony Station remains closed to advance major accessibility upgrades at the station. Located in one of Boston’s busiest cultural and historical neighborhoods, the 85-year-old Symphony Station is ready to be upgraded into a safer, fully accessible station featuring four new elevators and many other station enhancements.

In August, work will continue to take place at Summit Avenue and will begin at Brandon Hall as part of the Green Line C Branch Accessibility Improvements project.

The MBTA will also perform critical signal upgrade work within the central tunnel of the Green Line, improving the reliability of the line for riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place:

Symphony Station is closed to riders until spring 2029. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop).

Riders who typically board or disembark at Symphony can instead board or disembark at Northeastern University or Prudential, which are 0.3 miles away (or about a five-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders are encouraged to instead consider travelling on the Orange Line at Massachusetts Avenue, which is 0.1 miles (or about a three-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders may also use the Route 39, which operates parallel to the E branch in both directions along Huntington Avenue.



is closed to riders until spring 2029. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop). Green Line C branch service will bypass the following street-level stops during the following dates:

Inbound Green Line trains will not stop at Summit Avenue , July 20 – August 7 .

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Coolidge Corner or Brandon Hall, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 6-minute walk).

Green Line trains in both directions will not stop at Brandon Hall , August 17 – October 4 .

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Fairbanks Street or Summit Avenue, which are 0.1-0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 5-minute walk).



Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Kenmore on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch during the weekend of August 1 – 2.



Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Boston College should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

B Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Fares will not be collected at surface-level stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

C Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

D Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

E Branch : Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.



Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Cleveland Circle on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch for nine consecutive days, August 8 – 16.



Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Cleveland Circle should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

B Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Fares will not be collected at surface-level stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

C Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Shuttle bus service will not be available at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall in both directions. Riders should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.

D Branch : Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

E Branch : Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.



On the Orange Line:

In August, the MBTA will continue essential track and signal upgrades on the Orange Line. Work crews will replace and upgrade the track area at Chinatown while also upgrading signals at Wellington and North Station, which will strengthen Orange Line service reliability for riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Oak Grove and Back Bay for 11 consecutive days, August 20 – 30.



Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Oak Grove and North Station.

Express shuttle bus service will serve Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington, and North Station.

Riders using the shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Oak Grove should budget at least an additional 70 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

For service through the downtown area near Back Bay, riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley (which is less than a quarter-mile or about a four-minute walk from Back Bay). The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate Orange Line riders.

There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Back Bay and Copley.

Riders are encouraged to consider fare-free Commuter Rail service between Oak Grove and North Station.

Accessible vans will be available at downtown Orange Line stations between Back Bay and North Station as well as Copley on the Green Line.



On the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line

The MBTA will perform critical infrastructure work on the Framingham/Worcester Line in August.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

Framingham/Worcester Line service will be suspended between Worcester and Grafton for seven consecutive days, August 5 – 11.



Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Worcester and Grafton.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Grafton from Worcester should budget up to 25 minutes using the shuttle bus.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available on MBTA.com/CR.



On the Needham Commuter Rail Line

MassDOT will perform work in August as part of the West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, which will replace the bridge that carries the West Roxbury Parkway over the Needham Line.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place beginning at approximately 11 PM through the end of service on Friday, August 14, and continuing each day through Monday, August 17.

Needham Line service will be suspended between Needham Heights and South Station.



There will be no shuttle bus service alternatives for this service change.

Passengers may use Bus Routes 35, 36, and 37 between West Roxbury and Forest Hills for connections to Orange Line subway service between Forest Hills and Back Bay.

Passengers may use Bus Route 59 between Needham Junction and Newton Highlands for connections to Green Line D branch subway service to Copley, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk) from Back Bay. Additional buses will operate on the 59 later into the evenings during these weekend dates to mimic the span of time Needham Line train service operates.

There will be no service at Hersey.

Riders using Bus Routes 35, 36, 37, or 59 should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to South Station from West Roxbury should budget at least 35 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.



The MBTA previously announced service changes in July. More information is available here.