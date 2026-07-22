Commuter Rail Fare Gates Coming to Ruggles Station

Fare gates begin operating on Monday, August 3.

The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the T’s operations and maintenance partner for Commuter Rail, announced today that fare gates at Ruggles Station will begin operating on Monday, August 3.

“The installation of Commuter Rail fare gates at Ruggles is just the next step by the MBTA as we follow through on our commitment to improve fare collection and reinvest back into the system that our riders depend on,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With gates already in service at North and South Stations and coming soon to Back Bay, we’re demonstrating to the public that every fare makes a difference toward improving service for everyone. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll Administration and our Legislative partners for their leadership and support of public transit, to the MBTA and Keolis project teams for their dedication in delivering the fare gates project, and to our riders at Ruggles for their patience and understanding.”

“The introduction of fare gates at Ruggles Station continues the effort to improve and modernize fare collection across the Commuter Rail system,” said Keolis CEO and General Manager John Killeen. “Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for passengers. Staff will be on site at Ruggles to address any questions or concerns as the gates are activated.”

The station will feature seven fare gates, including two wider, accessible gates that provide sufficient room for wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, luggage, and strollers.

Once the fare gates are operational, riders will notice the following fare collection changes:

Riders will be required to tap or scan their tickets or passes to enter and exit at Ruggles.

Riders will still need to show tickets to conductors on board to verify that their ticket zone matches their trip.

Riders who arrive at Ruggles without tickets will be required to purchase them through the mTicket app or from a staff member stationed at the gates.

Passengers can use the following types of tickets to exit and enter the gates: the mTicket app, CharlieCards and CharlieTickets with printed zones, $10 Weekend Pass paper tickets, Amtrak tickets, and active military IDs. Reduced fare passengers must still buy a ticket or pass (at a reduced rate). Stored value CharlieCards used for the bus and subway are not accepted at Commuter Rail fare gates.

Customer service staff at Ruggles are available to assist passengers with questions about the fare gates. Project details and more information are posted online at MBTA.com/CRgates, including a how-to video.

The use of fare gates improves fare collection, replaces platform ticket checks, and creates a more consistent fare-paying experience for passengers across transit modes. The design and configuration of the fare gates build on the lessons learned during the implementation of gates at North Station in 2022 and South Station in 2025, and incorporate global best practices in fare collection. At South Station, mTicket activations have grown by 32% compared to this time last year, and on-board ticket sales have grown by 16% for lines serving South Station following the installation of fare gates. Passengers have tapped tickets or passes more than 19.5 million times at North Station and South Station since the gates were introduced. The next station to receive fare gates is Back Bay Station, where they are expected to begin operating in early 2027.