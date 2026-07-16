MBTA Income-Eligible Reduced Fare (IERF) Program Continues to Successfully Grow, Serving Nearly 45,000 Riders with Enrollment Surpassing FY26 Projections

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) today announced the success of its Income-Eligible Reduced Fare (IERF) Program as the program continues to grow, with enrollment reaching 44,875 riders during the FY26 (July 1, 2025 -June 30, 2026) period. The program has also exceeded the MBTA’s enrollment forecast by about 6%.

With the goal of delivering improved and more affordable transportation services to Massachusetts residents, the IERF Program, which launched in September 2024, provides riders who are aged 18-64 and have low income with reduced single trip fares and lower pass prices. Reduced fare discounts range from approximately 50% to 67% off across MBTA buses, subway, Commuter Rail, ferries, and paratransit (The RIDE) travel.

Since the program started, IERF cards have tapped into the MBTA’s system more than 10 million times. "Making the MBTA more affordable is one of the best ways we can lower costs for people across Massachusetts," said Governor Maura Healey. "Nearly 45,000 riders are already using this program to save money while getting to work, school, medical appointments and everywhere else they need to go. We're proud to keep investing in a safer, more reliable and more affordable MBTA that serves everyone."

“The adoption of Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program is allowing more Massachusetts residents to have equitable and affordable access to public transportation,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “I want to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration for leading the way by making transit more affordable and available to those that rely on it. With continued support from the Legislature for this program year over year, the participation rates demonstrate firsthand how thousands of residents rely on this program. Residents are using the MBTA system daily to connect them to school, work, family, healthcare, and other opportunities that are improving their quality of life.”

IERF program data shows that enrolled cardholders ride the MBTA much more often than full fare riders, tapping in more than 4 times as often as the average full-fare card. Riders with IERF cards are also the most likely to purchase passes rather than pay-per-trip; nearly half (~47%) of IERF cards are used for passes instead of stored value.