Sharp-Tailed Grouse Hunting Season Closed For 2026

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season will be closed for 2026. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.

Each year, the Sharp-tailed Grouse Advisory Committee, consisting of government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, tribal interests and conservation groups, uses a variety of population metrics to make a recommendation about a potential hunting season. They use several metrics, including the spring lek surveys, nesting success, winter survivability and habitat data.

Each of the four previous years have indicated an increase in the sharp-tailed grouse population; however, the committee evaluated the 2026 data and recommended to not hold a hunting season.

It’s important to note that populations of grouse species typically have natural variability. The 22% decline in lek survey indices seen this year is within the range of natural variability to be expected, but the committee decided to recommend forgoing a season this year. Although fall permits will not be issued this year, sharp-tailed grouse will retain their status as a game species, per state law.

As a reminder, a limited hunting season was held in 2025, with 12 permits awarded for state hunters in Zone 10 (the Crex Meadows Wildlife Area). The hunt resulted in five sharp-tailed grouse harvested from this zone.

Sharp-tailed grouse populations have grown in recent years thanks, in large part, to significant habitat restoration efforts that have occurred in core areas of northwest Wisconsin. DNR managers and conservation partners expect the dip in the 2026 population estimate to be short-lived and continue to focus on long-term recovery and habitat management efforts that will increase population persistence across their primary range.

Those passionate about Wisconsin's historical tradition of sharp-tailed grouse hunting should be encouraged by the significant partnerships in the northwestern part of the state and the positive impact those partnerships have on the barrens habitat critical to sharp-tailed grouse populations. Grouse enthusiasts can learn more by reading the Sharp-tailed Grouse Management Plan.

DNR staff and partners hope the population will continue to respond positively to ongoing habitat management efforts. These efforts help restore the pine barrens habitat that sharp-tailed grouse depend upon for survival.

More information on sharp-tailed grouse hunting and management in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s Sharp-tailed Grouse Hunting and Management webpage.