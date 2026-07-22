DNR Releases Fall 2026-Spring 2027 Hunting Regulations And Fall Hunting And Trapping Forecasts

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released both the hunting regulations (fall 2026-spring 2027) and the 2026 fall forecast series. Together, these resources contain most of the information that hunters will need to participate in hunting game species. The fall forecasts also include hunting and trapping outlooks for a variety of popular game species.

New this year, the DNR published an online version of the hunting regulations, including a drop-down filter that can help people navigate to the info they need faster. The online version is mirrored after the print regulations, so hunters familiar with the print regulations should find the online regulations easy to transition to. The print version will also be available at DNR Service Centers in the coming weeks.

The fall forecasts outline what hunters and trappers across the state can expect while pursuing their favorite game species. In addition to information about specific game species, they also include helpful reminders about public land access opportunities, game registration requirements and season dates.

Although these forecasts are merely intended to give predictions of the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons, they are based on a thorough analysis of available species data. These data sources include federal and local species surveys, the findings of DNR research projects, weather patterns and the on-the-ground information the DNR receives from advisory committees and staff.

For more resources and information about many of Wisconsin’s most popular game species, visit the DNR’s Hunting webpage.