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Air Quality Alert and Resources

Due to poor air quality potentially impacting parts of NJ in the upcoming days, the Sussex County Division of Health is sharing the following resources: 

Protect yourself

Medical Management Plans for protecting health during poor air quality days

Resources for outdoor events (including the World Cup) during poor air quality days

Information for Youth Camps

In addition to the poor air quality index, Sussex County will be experiencing adverse heat today. Please try to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and check in on elderly family and friends. See the image below for more information. Cooling centers are also available across Sussex County.

July15HeatBriefing

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Air Quality Alert and Resources

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