Air Quality Alert and Resources
Due to poor air quality potentially impacting parts of NJ in the upcoming days, the Sussex County Division of Health is sharing the following resources:
Protect yourself
Medical Management Plans for protecting health during poor air quality days
Resources for outdoor events (including the World Cup) during poor air quality days
Information for Youth Camps
In addition to the poor air quality index, Sussex County will be experiencing adverse heat today. Please try to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and check in on elderly family and friends. See the image below for more information. Cooling centers are also available across Sussex County.
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