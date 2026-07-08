Reading Rocks Returns to SCLS This August

Newton, NJ – The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is pleased to once again partner with Braen Stone and the Sussex County Miners to bring back Reading Rocks this August. Designed for children ages 2 to 12, the program encourages young readers to dig into books about earth science, mining, and geology to earn a Reading Rocks prize box.

Join the Reading Rocks Kickoff Event:

Families are invited to a special kickoff event at Skylands Stadium in Augusta on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 am or 11:30 am. Kids will enjoy an interactive presentation from Eyes of the Wild along with ice cream and baseball-themed activities.

Reading Rocks Program Details:

Dates: August 1 – August 31

Who: Children ages 2 to 12

Where: Any SCLS branch

How to Participate:

Beginning August 1, register at any SCLS branch or download a registration form and log sheet.

Read five books from any of the Braen-Book Reading Lists.

Return your completed reading log to any SCLS branch and fill out a completion form by Monday, August 31.

All participants who read 5 books from the Braen-Book Reading List will receive a Reading Rocks prize box. Prize boxes will be delivered in September.

For more information about Reading Rocks and other summer events, visit the SCLS website.