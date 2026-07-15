ExecSuccession Launches the First Leadership Risk Infrastructure Platform Built Exclusively for Boards

Succession software built for boards.

New governance platform moves executive succession out of HR and into boardrooms, with documented, defensible, measurable readiness evidence for critical roles.

Every readiness score is traceable to documented evidence, every succession gap is explicit, and every board decision is defensible. This was built for the boardroom.” — Ash Wendt

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExecSuccession today announced its launch as the first Leadership Risk Infrastructure platform : a governance system purpose-built for boards and governance committees, CEOs, and private equity sponsors to quantify executive readiness, document succession exposure, and defend leadership continuity decisions on the record. ExecSuccession is not HR software . It is the formalization of a governance requirement that has gone unmet: measurable, evidence-backed board oversight of leadership continuity risk. While HR and HCM systems manage talent pipelines and workforce operations, ExecSuccession operates above the HR layer, governing the risk those systems were never built to surface.The Succession Gap Boards Cannot SeeMost boards review succession. Few can prove readiness with documented evidence. The typical board receives an annual update: a slide, a narrative summary, a verbal assurance that the bench is strong. None of it is measurable. None of it is documented against defined criteria. And none of it answers what actually happens if the CEO, CFO, or a division president is gone in 90 days.The result: boards carry fiduciary exposure they cannot see, on a timeline they do not control.That exposure is compounding. S&P 500 CEO turnover ran at an annualized rate of 12.5% in 2025, up from 9.8% in 2024, according to research from The Conference Board and Semler Brossy. Private equity sponsors are hardening diligence on leadership continuity. Institutional investors are flagging succession opacity as a valuation risk. Succession risk becomes enterprise risk when leadership continuity cannot be verified before a transition, transaction, or investor challenge."Leadership continuity is a governance responsibility, and until now there has been no infrastructure for it," said Ash Wendt, Founder of ExecSuccession. "Boards audit financial controls, cyber risk, and compliance to a fiduciary standard. Executive readiness gets a roster review. ExecSuccession closes that gap. Every readiness score is traceable to documented evidence, every succession gap is explicit, and every board decision is defensible on the record. This was built for the boardroom, by people who understand what the boardroom is actually accountable for."What Boards GainExecSuccession turns leadership continuity from an assumed condition into a governed discipline:Quantified Readiness by Role: Every critical role is evaluated using a percentage-based readiness index supported by defined competencies and documented evidence. Boards see what is proven, what is assumed, and what is missing.Visible Succession Exposure: Roles with no primary successor, thin benches, or overextended candidates are surfaced clearly. Single points of failure are identified, not buried in optimistic summaries.Evidence-Backed Oversight: Assessments, 360 feedback, and performance inputs are structured as supporting evidence, not standalone opinions. There are no opaque algorithms and zero black-box succession decisions.Defensible Board Artifacts: Board-ready reports present succession strength, gaps, and urgency with clarity, backed by a versioned, exportable governance record with audit logs, attestations, and dissent tracking.Governance-Grade Security: Role-based permissions, controlled authentication, IP controls, and full auditability ensure board members and evaluators access only the information aligned with their governance responsibilities.The platform's operating standard is simple: AI informs the readiness. The board governs the evidence.Built for the People Accountable for ContinuityExecSuccession was built for boards and governance committees, CEOs, and the private equity sponsors and operating partners accountable for leadership continuity in the companies they own. Evaluators participate as contributors within the process, supplying the structured evidence the board then governs. These are decisions with real economic and governance stakes, and they deserve the same rigor boards already apply to financial and operational risk.Organizations engage ExecSuccession through a Leadership Risk Review: a structured two-to-three-week confidential diagnostic, not a software demo, that produces a Board-Level Risk Snapshot. The board receives a documented view of readiness evidence for every critical role, named successors scored against the target seat, key person risk, bench coverage, and recommended board actions with named owners and target dates. The board receives the artifact, not a narrative.AvailabilityExecSuccession is available now. Boards, CEOs, and PE sponsors can request a Leadership Risk Review at www.execsuccession.com About ExecSuccessionExecSuccession is the first Leadership Risk Infrastructure platform: the governance layer that measures executive readiness, succession exposure, and leadership continuity risk using documented evidence rather than narrative assumptions. Built for boards, CEOs, and private equity sponsors, ExecSuccession sits above HR and HCM systems and makes leadership continuity a governed discipline: documented, defensible, and measurable. Learn more at www.execsuccession.com

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