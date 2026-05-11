Cowen Partners Executive Search Named to Forbes' 2026 List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

Cowen Partners Executive Search Named to Forbes Top 50 Executive Search Firms

Recognition arrives as C-suite and board turnover hits historic highs, reinforcing demand for senior-led, accountability-driven executive search.

This recognition reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every search. Boards and CEOs need the right hire, delivered with urgency, by partners who are personally accountable to the outcome.” — Shawn Cole, President and Founding Partner

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowen Partners Executive Search , one of the nation's fastest-growing retained executive search firms, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2026 America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms list, earning a top-50 position among the top 175 firms in the country. The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for American business. According to recent data , the share of new leaders hired at S&P 500 companies climbed from 14% in 2023 to 22.7% in 2025, a surge in C-suite and boardroom turnover that shows no signs of slowing. As companies move faster to reshape their leadership benches, the stakes of every search have never been higher.Now in its tenth consecutive year, the Forbes ranking is produced in partnership with Statista and based on an independent survey of approximately 13,800 recruiters, HR managers, hiring managers, and recent job candidates conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. Firms are evaluated on quality of placements, client service, and industry reputation, making it one of the most rigorous, peer-validated benchmarks in the executive search industry. The executive recruiting list is reserved for firms specializing in roles with salaries of at least $100,000."This recognition reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every search," said Shawn Cole, President and Founding Partner of Cowen Partners Executive Search. "Our clients are making leadership decisions that define the next chapter of their companies, and they're making more of them than ever. With turnover accelerating across the S&P 500, boards and CEOs don't have time for a long list of résumés. They need the right hire, delivered with urgency, by partners who are personally accountable to the outcome."A Performance-Driven Search ModelCowen Partners' inclusion follows a period of significant momentum for the firm. Key performance indicators that have driven client and peer recognition include: a six-week average time-to-fill well below the industry average of 12 to 18 weeks for retained C-suite searches, accelerating leadership transitions for clients without compromising fit; Senior-partner-led engagements on every search, ensuring continuity and deep accountability from kickoff through onboarding.A nationwide footprint spanning offices in New York, Chicago, and Lake Oswego, supporting the full C-suite, including CEO, CFO, COO, CMO , CRO, CIO/CTO, CHRO, General Counsel, and Board of Directors placements. The firm has completed hundreds of executive placements across private equity, public companies, family offices, healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods, and real estate sectors."The market has shifted," Cole added. "Boards and CEOs are looking for search partners who move at the speed of business and bring real conviction to every recommendation. What separates the firms on this list is the discipline behind the work, and that's what our clients tell us they value most."Building on Sustained Recognition The Forbes honor adds to a series of industry recognitions for Cowen Partners, which has been repeatedly cited by Forbes, Business Insider, and other national outlets as a leading voice in executive recruiting and leadership advisory.To view the full Forbes 2026 America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms list, visit forbes.com/lists/best-executive-recruiting-firms. To learn more about Cowen Partners Executive Search, visit cowenpartners.com.

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