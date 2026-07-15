Remesh Launches Remesh Connect, Enabling Cross-Platform Access to Research Data and AI Tools

Remesh Connect bring your research, enterprise data, and LLMs together.

New capability connects Remy and your data to Claude and ChatGPT, and brings enterprise data into Remesh so Remy can close research gaps.

Teams can bring Remy into the tools they already use, and bring their own data into Remy, so the power of Remesh travels with them instead of asking them to change how they work.” — Anthony Lam, Head of Product, Remesh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remesh , the AI-powered conversational research platform, today announced the general availability of Remesh Connect , a new capability that makes Remesh and its AI research agent, Remy, more flexible about where research lives and where it can go.Remesh Connect does two things. It lets teams connect Claude, ChatGPT, or any supported MCP client directly to their Remesh workspace, through Remesh's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, so they can work with Remesh data and Remy's agentic ability from inside the tools they already use. And it lets teams bring enterprise data, such as document repositories, HR systems, and BI or survey archives, into Remesh, so Remy has the context to identify research gaps and run new studies to close them, without leaving the platform.“Research shouldn’t have to live inside one platform, and your organization’s data shouldn’t have to either,” said Anthony Lam, Head of Product at Remesh. “Remesh Connect makes both possible. Teams can bring Remy into the tools they already use, and bring their own data into Remy, so the power of Remesh travels with them instead of asking them to change how they work.”Bringing Remy into the tools teams already useRemesh Connect gives teams direct access to their Remesh data and Remy’s agentic ability from inside Claude, ChatGPT, or any supported MCP client. Remesh's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets teams browse conversations, build and manage studies, and run Remy’s analysis without leaving the AI tools they already rely on, with the same citations Remy provides, so every answer links back to its source. Access is authenticated and scoped to what each user can already see in Remesh, and rate limited.Full exports and API access are available, so teams are never locked into a single way of working with their data.Bringing enterprise data into RemeshRemesh Connect also links Remy to the systems a team already relies on, including document repositories such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint, HRIS sytems, and BI and survey archives. Once connected, Remy can:- Build context from an organization’s existing research, HR, and business data- Identify gaps between what that data already shows and what still needs to be answered- Run new research to fill those gaps, directly inside RemeshRemesh Connect supports importing past survey data, including Qualtrics exports, turning archived research into a fully analyzable Remesh conversation with cited answers. Because enterprise-data integrations touch more of an organization’s systems, they typically involve more setup, working directly with the Remesh team to get connected.AvailabilityRemesh Connect is generally available today. Connecting an MCP client, importing a survey archive, or attaching files in Remy chat is the fastest way for teams to get started. Enterprise-data integrations such as document repositories and HRIS are set up directly with the Remesh team.Separately, Remesh customers can also upload documents, such as past survey data, briefs, or reports, directly into the Remesh platform, giving Remy additional context to draw on. This document upload capability is not part of Remesh Connect, but it rounds out the ways Remy builds context, whether from enterprise data, connected AI tools, or files added directly to a study.Want to see how Remesh Connect can transform the way your organization runs, analyzes, and uses research? Request a demo to learn more.About RemeshRemesh is an AI-powered conversational research platform that helps market research and employee experience teams understand large audiences at the speed and scale of a live conversation. Its AI agent, Remy, helps teams design studies, engage audiences, and analyze results, turning open-ended conversations into cited, actionable insight. Remesh is trusted by leading brands, agencies, and enterprises around the world.

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