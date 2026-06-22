New Remesh Research Reveals an AI Governance Gap: Only 44% of Organizations Provide Clear AI Guidance to Employees

Remesh logo Exploring the Impact of AI on Organizational Culture Report

Original study of 105 supervisors, managers, and senior leaders surfaces the gap between AI optimism and organizational reality, and how leaders can close it.

AI is changing the expectation from volume to value. We are now expected to spend more time on creative problem solving and less on repetitive execution.” — Study participant, Remesh AI & Organizational Culture Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remesh , the AI-powered conversational research platform built for understanding people at scale, today published original research exploring how AI is reshaping organizational culture across industries. The study, conducted with 105 supervisors, managers, and senior leaders using the Remesh platform, reveals a workforce navigating a wide perception gap: three-quarters of organizations report growing or widespread AI adoption, yet fewer than half have clear policies in place to guide it.The report, Exploring the Impact of AI on Organizational Culture , was produced in partnership with Patrick Hyland, PhD, Director of Employee Research at Remesh, and Elissa Gurman, PhD, Principal at MacPhie."AI is changing the expectation from volume to value. We are now expected to spend more time on creative problem solving and less on repetitive execution."— Study participant, Remesh AI & Organizational Culture ReportAdoption is Accelerating, But Governance Has Not Kept PaceThree-quarters of leaders surveyed report AI adoption at their organizations as either growing (62%) or widespread (13%). Manufacturing and Healthcare lead with near-universal uptake, while Education and Research report the lowest adoption at 46% combined. Despite this momentum, 56% of respondents operate with inconsistent, informal, or nonexistent AI guidance.The governance gap has measurable consequences. Organizations with clear, well-communicated AI policies are six times more likely to describe AI's cultural impact as "very positive" compared to those with little or no guidance (41% vs. 8%). For leaders managing AI transformation, the data is direct: how well you govern AI matters more than how fast you deploy it.Leaders See Opportunity, Employees Feel the PressureWhile 74% of leaders describe AI's cultural impact as positive, the picture is more complicated beneath that headline. Job displacement emerged as the top employee concern (37% of open-text comments), followed by data privacy and security (24%) and fears about inaccurate AI outputs (21%). Middle managers, caught between executive mandates and frontline realities, report the highest rate of mixed sentiment at 36%.The study found that when employees fear displacement, open AI adoption stalls, creating drag on the efficiency gains organizations are counting on. The distinction between AI as support versus AI as a threat is not determined by the technology itself. It is determined by how leadership communicates, trains, and governs it.What Leaders Say They Need Most: Training, Policies, and TransparencyWhen asked what would most improve the employee experience during AI integration, leaders identified a clear set of priorities: AI training and education (50%), clear usage policies (30%), and transparent communication from senior leadership (18%). These are not technology requests. They are people and culture requests, signaling that successful AI transformation is fundamentally a change management challenge.Applying the SCARF Framework: Understanding When AI Helps vs. HurtsThe report applies neuroscience research from David Rock's SCARF model (Status, Certainty, Autonomy, Relatedness, Fairness) to explain why the same AI tools can feel empowering to one workforce and threatening to another. The findings offer a precise diagnostic: AI is experienced as a benefit when it increases speed, information, and human empowerment. It becomes a threat when it introduces performance pressure, ambiguity, or the sense of replacement.That transition, the report concludes, is driven entirely by leadership behavior, not by the technology itself."Leaders need to be straightforward that AI is not a position replacement. We are not training AI to take their jobs, but rather using AI to make their jobs easier and more efficient."— Study participant, Remesh AI & Organizational Culture ReportAbout the ResearchThe study was conducted using Remesh Flex + Recruit, the platform's AI-powered conversational research tool. Participants answered open and closed-ended questions and voted on each other's responses in real time, enabling collective sentiment to surface at scale across a cross-section of industries and organizational sizes. Remesh Autocode automatically categorized qualitative themes from open-text responses. The 105-leader sample represented a range of leadership levels, from front-line managers (53%) to C-suite executives (8%), and spanned Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Education, Government, and Manufacturing.Findings were presented by Patrick Hyland, PhD, Managing Director of Employee Research at Remesh, and Elissa Gurman, PhD, Principal at MacPhie.About RemeshRemesh is the AI-powered conversational research platform that helps organizations understand their customers and employees at scale, in 60 minutes or less. Unlike traditional surveys and focus groups, Remesh enables real-time, conversational research with large groups simultaneously, surfacing nuanced, human insight that closes the gap between what organizations assume and what people actually think and feel.Remesh original research is produced directly on the platform, making the methodology itself a demonstration of what organizations can do when they choose to listen at scale.Learn more by requesting a demo

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