Federate xAPI provides a practical bridge between HLA simulations and xAPI.” — Shelly Blake-Plock

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yet Analytics Announces Federate xAPI, Bringing Low-Code xAPI Instrumentation to HLA Simulations—Yet Analytics today announced the release of Federate xAPI, a new open source software solution that enables High Level Architecture (HLA) simulations to emit Experience API (xAPI) data with minimal integration effort. Alongside the release, the company is introducing HLA-to-xAPI Instrumentation Services to help organizations design, implement, and optimize xAPI data strategies for simulation environments.Federate xAPI is a low-code HLA federate that can be added directly to an existing Runtime Infrastructure (RTI) to begin transforming simulation activity into xAPI statements. Because it operates as an HLA federate, existing federations do not need to be modified in order to begin producing xAPI data.The software enables simulation designers to generate xAPI statements from the state changes of HLA objects while providing filtering capabilities that allow organizations to determine which simulation events should be represented as xAPI. This approach gives teams greater control over the fidelity and scope of the learning and operational data they collect.“HLA has long been a foundational technology for simulation, while xAPI has become an important standard for interoperable learning and activity data,” said Shelly Blake-Plock, CEO of Yet Analytics. “Federate xAPI provides a practical bridge between these two ecosystems, allowing organizations to capture simulation activity as xAPI without requiring changes to their existing federation architecture.”By expressing simulation activity as xAPI, organizations can integrate HLA-generated data into Learning Record Stores (LRSs), business intelligence platforms, analytics pipelines, and other systems that already support the xAPI standard. This makes simulation data more accessible for analysis alongside training and operational data. It also brings HLA simulation into alignment with the Total Learning Architecture (TLA), a suite of interoperable data standards maintained by the IEEE Learning Technology Standards Committee.Federate xAPI is released as open source software under the Apache 2.0 License, enabling organizations to adopt, extend, and integrate the software into their own simulation environments.Federate xAPI is available immediately as an open source project. Organizations requiring commercial support, implementation assistance, or custom HLA-to-xAPI instrumentation can engage Yet Analytics directly.For more information about Federate xAPI and HLA-to-xAPI Instrumentation Services, visit www.yetanalytics.com or contact team@yetanalytics.com.###About Yet AnalyticsYet Analytics develops open source software that helps organizations capture, manage, and analyze learning and operational data. The company is a leader in the Experience API (xAPI), Learning Record Store (LRS) technology, and open standards for learning, simulation, and workforce analytics.

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