Yet Analytics’ solution available through the Department of Defense CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace - SBIR Aisle

SAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yet Analytics , a leading provider of enterprise learning data software solutions today announced that its solutions package for the Total Learning Architecture is now available through the SBIR Aisle program from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), digital and data capabilities. The SBIR Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that allows small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions in strategic focus areas such as AI, machine learning, digital and data. It further supports the SBIR/STTR program’s goal of commercializing technologies by providing greater visibility for post-competitive solutions.Yet Analytics’ solutions are designed to increase the interoperability of enterprise learning and training data. They are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.“We’re very happy to showcase our data capabilities on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace,” said Shelly Blake-Plock, CEO of Yet Analytics. “We are thrilled to be a part of such a specialized platform focused on the strategic focus areas of AI, machine learning, digital and data solutions and appreciate the greater visibility.”Yet Analytics’ video, Modernizing DoD Learning Data, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company solves data validation problems across the domains of learning activity metadata, activity data profiles, and learner records. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com ###About Yet Analytics: As experts in the implementation of IEEE data standards for xAPI activity data, xAPI Profiles, Learning Metadata, Shareable Competency Definitions, and Enterprise Learner Records, the Yet Analytics team brings a wealth of experience — having worked on complex learning ecosystem, data architecture, artificial intelligence, extended reality, and synthetic data projects in government, industry, and education. Our open source software portfolio is acknowledged as the leading software resource for data instrumentation in the field of Learning Engineering.For more information or media requests, contact: team@yetanalytics.com About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), digital, and data space. All solutions contained in the Marketplace have been assessed under Federal competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. The SBIR Aisle within the TSM is a specialized enclave for small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).For more information or media requests, contact: success@tradewindai.com

