8th Circuit decides North Dakota Cases

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit decided two N.D. cases on Wednesday, July 15, 2026:
1. Loralyn Maixner v. Harold Eidsness; U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 25-2101
2. U.S. v. Shaquiel Mendez; U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 25-2127
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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit decided two N.D. cases on Wednesday, July 15, 2026:
1. Loralyn Maixner v. Harold Eidsness; U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 25-2101
2. U.S. v. Shaquiel Mendez; U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 25-2127
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