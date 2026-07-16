Uniform Law Commission Approves Four Acts at 135th Annual Meeting

The Uniform Law Commission (ULC) held its 135th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, July 10–16, 2026. At the meeting, the Commission gave final approval to four new uniform acts:

Uniform Conflict of Laws in Trusts and Estates Act

Uniform Occupational Licenses of Servicemembers and Military Spouses Act

Uniform State Indian Child Welfare Act

Uniform Transfers to Minors Act

North Dakota's delegation was led by Chair Justice Jerod Tufte and Vice Chair Parrell Grossman. Other North Dakota commissioners attending were Larry Klemin, Gail Hagerty, Dustin Richard, Bradley Myers, Candace Zierdt, and Jake Rodenbiker.

North Dakota commissioners took leading roles in the Commission's work. Justice Tufte and Jake Rodenbiker each presided over general sessions as chair of the Committee of the Whole, guiding the full Commission through debate and amendment of draft acts on the floor. Candace Zierdt served as chair of the drafting committee for the Uniform Commercial Financing Disclosure Act, which received an interim reading at this year's meeting.

North Dakota commissioners also contributed to several of the acts before the Commission as members of their drafting committees. Larry Klemin served on the drafting committee for the Uniform Occupational Licenses of Servicemembers and Military Spouses Act, and Gail Hagerty and Candace Zierdt served on the drafting committee for the Uniform State Indian Child Welfare Act — both acts that received final approval this year. Dustin Richard served on the drafting committee for the Deed Fraud Act, which had its first reading at the meeting.

North Dakota consistently ranks among the leading states in adopting uniform and model acts, and its commissioners contribute to the drafting and refinement of legislation considered across the country.

North Dakota attendees at the ULC meeting in Chicago included, from left to right, Justice Jerod E. Tufte, Bradley Myers, Parrell Grossman, Jake Rodenbiker, Judge Gail Haggerty (Ret), Rep. Lawrence Klemin, Candace Zierdt, and Dustin Richard.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jerod E. Tufte presides over a general session of the Commission.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Rodenbiker presides over a general session of the Commission.

(L to R) Judge Gail Hagerty (Ret) and Candace Zierdt review materials.

Dustin Richard, second from left, participates in a committee meeting.