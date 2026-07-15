Royalton Barracks / False Info to Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003682
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: July 15, 2026, at 0849 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO)
ACCUSED: Amanda Gilman
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 15, 2026, at approximately 0849 hours, Troopers assigned to the Royalton Barracks were on a routine patrol in the town of Bethel, Vermont when they witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle originally provided a false name and date of birth but was later identified as Amanda Gilman (40) of Braintree, VT. Investigation revealed Gilman was civilly suspended. Gilman was arrested for False Info to Law Enforcement and was subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Gilman was issued a citation to appear at Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 29, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathan Rode
Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
2011 VT-107
Bethel, VT 05032
Barracks: 802-234-9933
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
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