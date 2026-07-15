Royalton Barracks / False Info to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2003682

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 15, 2026, at 0849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO)

ACCUSED: Amanda Gilman

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 15, 2026, at approximately 0849 hours, Troopers assigned to the Royalton Barracks were on a routine patrol in the town of Bethel, Vermont when they witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle originally provided a false name and date of birth but was later identified as Amanda Gilman (40) of Braintree, VT. Investigation revealed Gilman was civilly suspended. Gilman was arrested for False Info to Law Enforcement and was subsequently transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Gilman was issued a citation to appear at Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 29, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Rode

Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

2011 VT-107

Bethel, VT 05032

Barracks: 802-234-9933

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov