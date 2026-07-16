Cartesian Completes Independent Robustness Testing of Doverunner's Forensic Watermarking Solution

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Farncombe Security® Watermark Robustness Testing helps vendors evaluate resilience against pirate attacks

Having Cartesian independently validate the robustness of our watermarking solution reflects our commitment to transparency and rigor in content protection.” — James Ahn, CEO and Founder, Doverunner

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartesian , a Bounteous Company, has successfully completed independent forensic watermark robustness testing of Doverunner 's video watermarking solution. The testing assessed whether the watermark remains detectable after the processing, compression and manipulation used to redistribute pirated content.A pirated stream can spread globally within minutes. Once that happens, forensic watermarking is one of the few tools that links an illegal copy back to its source. That link only holds if the watermark survives the attacks pirates use to strip, degrade or obscure it. The ability to trace a leak back to its source supports enforcement, helps contain further distribution and informs future content protection decisions.Cartesian’s testing evaluated the resilience of Doverunner’s solution against a set of attacks at varying intensities. The assessment measured how well the watermark could be recovered in each case and found that Doverunner’s watermark remained detectable in the assessed test scenarios. For content owners, broadcasters and OTT platforms, the results provide an independent view of how the solution performs against various pirate attacks."Watermarking is only effective if it remains detectable when it matters most," said Mei Lam, Head of Security Assurance at Cartesian. "Our robustness testing is designed to help the industry understand how solutions perform against pirate attacks commonly used during illegal content redistribution."James Ahn, CEO and Founder at Doverunner, added: "Piracy tactics keep evolving, and so must the tools used to fight them. Having Cartesian independently validate the robustness of our watermarking solution reflects our commitment to transparency and rigor in content protection. Results like these help raise the bar for the entire industry, not just for Doverunner."About Cartesian, a Bounteous CompanyCartesian, a Bounteous Company, provides consulting services and managed solutions to leading players in the global communications, technology, and media industries. Its content security services include Farncombe SecurityAudits, geo-blocking, compliance and watermark robustness testing, credential sharing detection, and anti-piracy investigations. Cartesian has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. Visit https://www.cartesian.com About DoverunnerDoverunner is an industry-leading security technology company founded in 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in India, Indonesia, and the United States. For over two decades, Doverunner has been a pioneer in digital rights management, delivering patent-based software solutions and services to content service providers, global handset makers, telecoms, and content stores worldwide.Doverunner offers two flagship SaaS products — Content Security and Mobile App Security — both designed to be robust, innovative, and fast to deploy, serving customers from independent studios to enterprise-class organizations. Doverunner is ISO certified to 27001, 27017, and 27018 standards. To learn more, visit https://doverunner.com

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