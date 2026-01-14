The Boston Globe Names Cartesian a Top Place to Work in 2025

The Boston Globe 2025 Top Places to Work Badge The Cartesian Logo

Special edition of Globe Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartesian has been named one of the 2025 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 18th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work issue published online at globe.com/topplaces on the evening of Tuesday, December 2 and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 7.Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999 staff members; and largest, with a workforce of 1,000 or more employees.“This is Cartesian’s first time making the list, and while the recognition is exciting, what it represents is even more important. It reflects the culture we’ve built together – one focused on meaningful opportunities to drive impact, continuous improvement, a collaborative learning environment grounded in mutual respect, and, of course, having fun along the way.” - Sam Kornstein, Managing Director of Cartesian“When employees feel valued, they’re motivated to do their best, and that’s the ultimate win-win for everyone at the 175 organizations that made this year’s Top Places to Work list,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 120,000 employees at 314 Massachusetts organizations. Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features that showcase companies that are investing in their entire, multigenerational workforce. All information is available at globe.com/topplaces. Follow the news on social media using the hashtag #workboston.About Cartesian:Cartesian is a specialist consulting firm serving the telecoms, media, and technology sectors. For more than 35 years, we have advised clients around the world on strategy development and supported them in executing against their goals. Our differentiated portfolio of consulting services and managed solutions is tailored to the complex challenges faced by organizational leaders in these fast-moving industries. By combining strategic insight, rigorous analytics, and deep practical experience, Cartesian delivers superior results. The company has offices in Boston, London, New York, and Paris. For more information, visit www.cartesian.com About Boston Globe Media:Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

