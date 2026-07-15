Update on Statewide Air Quality

Governor Kathy Hochul today warned New Yorkers that smoke from wildfires in Canada and high temperatures will create unhealthy air conditions in New York. The smoke, which will be visible, is set to cross into the western part of the state in the early morning before moving across the rest of the state throughout the day.

“Distant wildfires have impacted New York State in recent years, and this week unfortunately will be no different with expected hazy skies and poor air quality,” Governor Hochul said. “We are now closely tracking these conditions and I strongly encourage New Yorkers to stay informed and take appropriate precautions to stay safe. Sensitive groups should take particular caution.”

The latest forecast indicates variable Air Quality Index levels throughout the day that are expected to create unhealthy air quality conditions. Smoke will be visible in the atmosphere but may not reach the ground level where people breathe.

New York State updated an Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particulate matter for today, July 15, 2026, to include all regions of New York State due to the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada. While the western regions are expected to see the greatest impact, there will likely be spikes of poor air quality throughout the state. There is the potential for visible smoke and hazy skies across the state and New Yorkers may see temporary spikes in smoke-related pollution.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will be closely monitoring conditions to make any necessary changes to advisories. New York residents and visitors are reminded to include air quality awareness in their daily warm weather routines.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) provides daily air quality forecasts to ensure air quality information is available at New Yorkers’ fingertips. While New York State has some of the nation’s most stringent air quality regulations to reduce air pollution and protect public health and the environment, there are certain days that ozone or particulate matter can impact air quality.

Using data collected from more than 50 sites across the state, DEC and Department of Health (DOH) issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or PM2.5, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Air quality conditions, including elevated heat levels and impacts from Canadian wildfires, have resulted in conditions that may make certain activities difficult in the coming days for members of sensitive groups. Along with our partners at the Department of Health, DEC urges New Yorkers and visitors to follow Governor Hochul’s call to protect themselves and their families and reduce their exposure to air pollution. Stay up to date with trusted sources and Be Air Aware.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Given the heightened air pollution levels we are seeing in parts of the state, the New York State Department of Health recommends that New Yorkers limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who are especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible. Those who experience symptoms or have symptoms that worsen should consider consulting their personal physician.”

New Yorkers are encouraged to check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. Information about exposure to smoke from fires can be found on DOH’s website.

AQI Health Guidelines

AQI health guidelines are associated with recommendations to protect impacted populations.

0-50: Good – Air quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

51-100: Moderate – Air quality is acceptable. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are usually sensitive to air pollution.

101-150: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups – Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include people with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers.

151-200: Unhealthy – Everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

201-300: Very Unhealthy – Health alert. Everyone may experience more serious health effects.

301-500: Hazardous – Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

The Air Quality Health Advisory for PM2.5 was issued for July 15 applied statewide and remains in effect through 11:59 p.m.

The AQI is forecasted to exceed 100, and could go above 150. When the AQI is above 100, air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, teens, older adults, people with heart or lung disease, and outdoor workers. An AQI above 150 means the air is unhealthy for everyone. We urge everyone, especially those in sensitive groups, to check their local AQI and take precautions as needed.