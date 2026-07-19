Updating New Yorkers on Air Quality Forecast

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the latest air quality conditions and the State’s monitoring of severe weather. Damaging storms are tracking across the state, impacting areas of the Southern Tier before moving into the Hudson Valley through the evening. These storms have potential to bring strong winds and hail and rainfall rates of one to two inches an hour. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

The Governor highlighted that while air quality conditions are expected to ease tomorrow for much of the state, some areas, mainly the Western New York and Central New York regions, will likely experience unhealthy air quality caused by smoke from Canadian and Minnesota wildfires and high temperatures.

Governor Hochul continues to urge all New Yorkers, particularly sensitive groups, to take precautions to protect their health and to monitor local air quality conditions where they live using trusted sources, including AirNow.gov.

“We continue to monitor the impacts of wildfire smoke and severe weather on communities across New York State,” Governor Hochul said.“Lingering effects of smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota may still impact portions of the State on Sunday. I encourage New Yorkers to stay informed by checking trusted sources for air quality and weather forecasts, and check in with friends and family members who might need help this weekend.”

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for particulate matter for tomorrow, July 19, for the Central New York and Western New York regions, where air quality is forecast to reach ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’ Smoke causing temporary spikes of unhealthy air may affect other regions, including New York City and Long Island, as the plume moves across the state. DEC and DOH will be closely monitoring conditions to make any necessary changes to advisories.

At the Governor's direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) made over 100,000 high-quality N95-style masks available to all counties to address air quality impacts. DHSES has received requests from Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Schoharie and Warren Counties and provided an additional 70,000 masks to the New York City area for local distribution, and to the National Guard, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) staff and the Port Authority for distribution at regional transportation hubs across the five boroughs. More than 56,000 masks have been handed out as part of this state-led distribution. Masks have also been made available at Thruway Rest Stops — Angola, Clifton Springs, New Baltimore and Ramapo. The Office of Emergency Management remains in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in effect statewide. Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

How to Stay Prepared

Closely monitor your local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, New Yorkers can visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones and sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

To stay up-to-date with announcements from DEC, New Yorkers can sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts.

A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) was also established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest air quality situation.

New Yorkers should also continue to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) at www.AirNow.gov, New York State’s trusted source for air quality monitoring data, and take action when levels exceed safe thresholds.

Recommendations for New Yorkers in Areas of Poor Air Quality

Sensitive groups should take particular caution.

Where the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, New Yorkers with underlying health conditions should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense, and take breaks to reduce the risk of health symptoms.

In areas where the air is considered unhealthy, people who are especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants should make outdoor activities shorter and less intense, and take breaks to reduce the risk of health symptoms. Avoid spending time outdoors, if possible. People more sensitive to smoke-related pollution include those with heart or breathing problems, older adults, children and teens, pregnant people and those who exercise or work outdoors.

If you must go outside when air quality levels are considered unhealthy, do not overexert yourself and find a well-fitting mask to wear.

Remember to take steps to cool off in air conditioning for at least a few hours because it’s also hot outside and indoor and outdoor temperatures can climb quickly.

Staying indoors in a smoke-free environment can lower your exposure.

Those who experience symptoms or have symptoms that worsen should consider consulting their medical provider.

View additional tips available here.

Exposure to unhealthy air quality conditions can pose negative health impacts, including irritation to eyes, nose or throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. These conditions are especially dangerous for vulnerable New Yorkers with medical conditions such as asthma and/or heart disease. New Yorkers should also be sure to protect their pets, limiting outdoor exposure when air quality hits unhealthy levels.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips

Thunderstorms are dangerous storms that can produce winds over 50 miles per hour, lightning, hail and cause flash flooding and tornadoes.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to a safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

Tornado Safety Tips

If outdoors: Seek shelter in a substantial building immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in your car; instead, leave it immediately.

If at home or in a small building: Go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center: Go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building: Go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use the elevators. Use the stairs.

If in a mobile home or vehicle: Get out of mobile homes or vehicles — they are easily tossed about by strong winds in the tornado.

Take shelter in a substantial structure: If there is no shelter near-by, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Flood Safety

During flash flooding, never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way. If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

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