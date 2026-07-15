Moss Accelerates Live Events Expansion with Sign Up Systems Acquisition

Moss, producer of premium graphics and custom installations, has acquired Sign Up Systems, the developer of patented extrusion and tensioning systems.

We aim to be the leading global specialist production partner for branded experiences, and the addition of the talented Sign Up Systems team and their solutions help advance that strategy” — Moss President Jason Popp

ST NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moss, a leading producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations, has acquired Sign Up Systems, the innovative UK developer of patented extrusion and tensioning systems. The move adds further momentum to the business’s live events expansion, strengthening its offer in high-performance branded environments.

Known for turning live events challenges into engineered solutions, Sign Up Systems’ patented technology is designed for the realities of the sector, enabling faster installs with reliably tensioned, high-impact graphics across exhibitions, activations and large-scale event structures. Its solutions have supported high-profile live environments including Goodwood Festival of Speed and Farnborough International Airshow, alongside projects for brands such as Chanel, Jaguar Land Rover, Jo Malone and Porsche.

The acquisition, which builds on a long-standing working relationship between the companies, gives Moss added capability in a market where speed, finish and technical reliability matter. It also deepens the group’s global offering for outdoor and structural applications, where Sign Up Systems has executed projects in multiple countries, including continental Europe and the United States.

Sign Up Systems’ founder, Jon Bromhead, retires from the business with the senior team now reporting to Moss UK Managing Director Michael Green. Commenting on the acquisition Michael said: “Having worked alongside Jon and the team for the past 15 years, we have been constantly impressed with the company’s inventive, solution-focused ethos. Their deep knowledge of live events and structural applications has seen the development of extrusions that meet the rigorous demands of the sector, for example fast installation and durability in demanding environments.

“After more than 40 years in the industry, we wish Jon all the very best for his well-deserved retirement and thank him for the exceptionally strong foundations he has provided the business with."

The business will rebrand as Moss and continue to operate from its Nottinghamshire facility, which includes significant in-house print and fabrication. This features two 5-metre UV printers, one 3.2-metre hybrid UV printer and two 3.2-metre dye sublimation printers, supported by a 3.2-metre cutting bed, alongside aluminium cutting, CNC and rolling capability and welding capacity.

Harry Smith, Project Manager at Sign Up Systems said: “We’re delighted to be joining the Moss team. Their global reach and ambition make them the perfect home for our future, and we’re excited about what can be achieved together.”

Moss operates worldwide with operations in the US, Germany, Poland, Spain and the UK as a division of US-based Vomela. This latest acquisition strengthens that platform with proven invention, patented systems and specialist live events expertise.

Moss President Jason Popp commented: “We aim to be the leading global specialist production partner for branded experiences, and the addition of the talented Sign Up Systems team and their solutions help advance that strategy. Their patented extrusions and tensioning systems are a perfect fit for our growing outdoor capabilities and add to the products and services we can provide to our global client base.”

Ends

Notes to Editors

About Moss

Moss, a Vomela Company, is a global specialist production partner for branded experiences. For over 70 years we have bridged concept and the built branded experience; designing for manufacturing, fabricating and installing large-format graphics, custom structures, and immersive environments for exhibitions, events, sports, retail, hospitality and corporate spaces worldwide.

From a single installation to a complex multi-site programme, indoors and out, at any scale, Moss applies cutting edge production technology and specialist expertise to take the client’s brief and deliver what others cannot. With production facilities in the USA, Germany, Poland and the UK. We provide global reach with local knowledge and experience.

Moss holds EcoVadis Gold certification and operates the REssential circular textile programme, returning, recycling, and reuse fabric to minimize environmental impact across every project.

As part of Vomela, Moss operates with a worldwide footprint of production facilities delivering increased capacity and faster turnaround times across the US, Germany, Poland, Spain and the UK.

Press Contacts:

Simon Wildash, Managing Director, Nielsen McAllister PR

E: simon@nmpr.co.uk M: +44 (0)7974 233796

Michael Green, Managing Director, Moss UK

E: mgreen@mossinc.com M: 07919 373280

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