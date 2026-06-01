Universa™ is a new, consolidated range of industrial wipers that brings together the trusted performance of Chicopee® and Sontara®.

Universa™ is a new, consolidated range of industrial wipers that brings together the trusted performance of Chicopee® and Sontara®.

CHARLOTTEE, NC, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnera Introduces Universa™

A new industrial wiper platform from Chicopee® and Sontara®

Universa™ is a new, consolidated range of industrial wipers that brings together the trusted performance of Chicopee® and Sontara®. Designed to simplify selection while delivering reliable performance across a wide range of industrial cleaning applications, Universa™ combines versatility, consistency, and proven expertise, so customers get the right wiper, every time.

Built on Chicopee’s leadership in foodservice and general cleaning applications and Sontara’s proven expertise in critical and industrial environments, Universa™ integrates cross-brand nonwoven technologies to meet a broad spectrum of workplace cleaning needs. The result is a simplified, easy-to-navigate product platform that delivers consistent performance across every day, heavy-duty, and precision cleaning tasks.

Engineered for versatility across industries, the Universa™ portfolio incorporates three proven nonwoven technologies, Airlaid, Spinlace®, and Sontara®, to deliver features such as high absorbency, high abrasion resistance, and virtually lint-free performance. This enables users to confidently tackle applications ranging from routine daily maintenance to demanding and critical cleaning environments.

Universa™ Product Lineup:

• Universa™ Core Universa™ Core is an Airlaid wiper designed for daily maintenance, facilities cleaning, and janitorial applications where fast absorption and operational efficiency are essential.

• Universa™ Plus Manufactured using Spinlace® technology, Universa™ Plus delivers a strong, absorbent, cloth-like feel suitable for a wide range of industrial and general-purpose cleaning tasks.

• Universa™ Max Engineered with Sontara® technology, Universa™ Max provides low linting and superior abrasion resistance for demanding environments that require maximum durability and reliability.

“Universa™ is a natural evolution of Magnera’s capabilities,” said Seth Good, Americas Product Line Director for Chicopee® and Sontara®. “By aligning category-leading technologies under one platform, we’re better equipped to serve customers who need consistency, performance, and choice across every level of industrial wiping.”

Launching in early June, Universa™ is developed and manufactured domestically in the United States, reinforcing Magnera’s commitment to quality, supply chain reliability, and local production.

About Chicopee® and Sontara®

Chicopee® and Sontara® and Universa™ wipes are manufactured by Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN). Magnera serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, providing material solutions across a wide range of markets, including absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and food and beverage applications.

Magnera operates 45 production facilities globally and is supported by over 8,000 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain statements that are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our future financial performance and condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements may contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “anticipates” or “looking forward” or similar expressions. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: global economic conditions; inflation; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; disruption of our supply chain; the adverse impact of weather events on our facilities, inventory and suppliers, as well as adverse effects on our customers, suppliers and other business partners; the effect of competition on our business; our inability to integrate future acquired companies or to realize expected operating synergies; synergies expected to be achieved in connection with our business combination with a subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc.; our inability to retain our officers and employees or the occurrence of labor disputes; disruption of our information technology systems, including as a result of a cyber breach; risks associated with operating internationally, including fluctuating exchange rates, tariffs, differing tax laws and regulation; litigation and regulatory investigations; and disputes related to intellectual property used in our business.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other risks applicable to our business are described in additional detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, and other filings that we make with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

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