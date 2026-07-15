MEC Ivan Meyer launches Western Cape Export Strategy 2035, 15 Jul

MEC Meyer launches Western Cape Export Strategy 2035 to drive growth, investment, and jobs 15 July 2026

The Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, launched the Western Cape Export Strategy 2035 on 14 July 2026, positioning market access as a key driver of economic growth, investment and job creation in the province.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Meyer said the strategy provides a practical roadmap to implement the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs Strategy, which aims to build a R1 trillion, inclusive economy growing at between 4% and 6% annually.

"Growth for Jobs is our vision. The Export Strategy is our roadmap. Market access is the bridge that connects Western Cape businesses to global opportunity, investment and jobs," said Minister Meyer.

The strategy recognises that the domestic market alone is insufficient to achieve the level of economic growth required to create sustainable employment opportunities. By increasing exports, Western Cape businesses will be able to access new customers, improve competitiveness, drive innovation and strengthen resilience in a rapidly changing global economy.

The province is already home to world-class exporters across agriculture, manufacturing, technology and services. The strategy seeks to expand these successes by supporting more businesses to enter export markets and helping existing exporters grow their international footprint.

By 2035, the Western Cape aims to significantly increase the value of exports, grow the number of active exporters by 1 000, unlock at least 10 new export product opportunities and drive broader economic growth through export-led expansion.

Minister Meyer emphasised that market access remains the central priority of the strategy.

"Market access is about opportunity. It is about ensuring that a Western Cape farmer, entrepreneur, manufacturer or service provider can successfully connect with customers around the world. When businesses gain market access, they gain the opportunity to grow. And when businesses grow, jobs follow."

The strategy focuses on improving access for international buyers, strengthening compliance with global standards, leveraging trade agreements, enhancing logistics and export infrastructure, and advancing advocacy efforts to remove trade barriers.

Minister Meyer highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, business, and industry stakeholders.

"Government does not export. Businesses export. Businesses invest. Businesses innovate. Businesses create jobs. Our role is to create the conditions that enable exporters to succeed."

He thanked Wesgro, provincial departments, municipalities, export councils, industry associations and exporters for their contribution to the development of the strategy and their continued role in growing the provincial economy.

Concluding his remarks, Minister Meyer said success would ultimately be measured not by the publication of a strategy document, but by tangible outcomes.

"Our success will be measured by new markets opened, new exporters supported, new investment secured and new jobs created. The Western Cape Export Strategy 2035 is a commitment to action and a commitment to building a more competitive, resilient and inclusive economy."

A copy of the strategy can be downloaded at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/edat/western-cape-export-strategy-2035

Media enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister Ivan Meyer

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za