Sabai Protocol Opens Early Access to Fund Tokenization in Southeast Asia

Sabai Protocol opens early access to fund tokenization infrastructure: 5 slots for asset managers, launch under their own license and brand in 90 days.

THAILAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabai Protocol , an independent tokenization integrator, is opening an early access program giving asset management companies access to its fund tokenization infrastructure. The first five companies will receive priority integration: a tokenized fund share class or feeder fund operating under their own license and brand, with a target launch within 90 days of sign-off on the legal structure.Tokenized funds have become the fastest-growing segment of the real-world asset market. The largest products — USYC (~$3 billion), BUIDL ($2.4 billion), and BENJI (~$2.5 billion) — already operate at industrial scale, while Japan has accumulated ¥333 billion in tokenized securities. In Southeast Asia, the window of opportunity is opening in Thailand: the country's tokenized mutual fund regime came into effect in the second quarter of 2026, allowing asset managers to issue fund units on-chain under their existing licenses.Sabai is the first tokenization integrator in Southeast Asia to meet four independence criteria at once: it is not owned by a banking group, does not operate its own exchange or marketplace, is not part of a closed consortium, and deploys infrastructure under the client's license, brand, and domain. The client base and all data remain with the asset manager. Rather than renting access to someone else's platform, clients receive their own turnkey infrastructure — a solution built as their asset, capable of operating fully independently over time, with no vendor lock-in.The program includes: deployment of a CertiK-audited token engine; an investor portal with KYC/AML and payments (fiat via ISO 20022 and stablecoins); a manager dashboard with a unitholder registry and reporting; integrations with custody providers and licensed partners; and team training. Selection criteria: a legal structure that is in place or close to completion, a cash-flow-generating product, and a target launch by Q4 2026.Over the past five years, the Sabai team has delivered tokenization projects across 16+ countries. Its live platforms include Sabai Property (20,000+ users and over $4 million in tokenized real estate), Renance (Cambodia), and Layan Verde and Layan Green Park (Thailand). Its smart contracts have been audited by CertiK, and its payment infrastructure supports fiat rails via ISO 20022 as well as stablecoins.About Sabai ProtocolSabai Protocol is an independent tokenization provider in Asia. Since 2021, the company has been building infrastructure for real-world asset tokenization: white-label platforms, a CertiK-audited token engine, investor and manager portals, and KYC/AML and payment integrations. Its live products operate in Thailand and Cambodia.Applications are open until the end of August at sabaiprotocol.com . The first step for all participants is a free 90-minute readiness assessment.

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