$1.28M in Tokenized Real Estate Sales: Sabai Protocol Tested the Model on the Ukrainian Market

Over the course of 2025, sales of tokenized real estate on Sabai Property passed $1.28M — coming predominantly from the Ukrainian market.

UKRAINE, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the course of 2025, sales of tokenized real estate on Sabai Property passed $1.28M — coming predominantly from the Ukrainian market. This wasn't a marketing hypothesis tested in a vacuum, but a real result that proved the core point: tokenized real estate can be sold online, through a clear digital journey.Why Ukraine Was the First MarketUkraine wasn't chosen as the launch market by accident. At the start, Sabai Protocol tested sales on the startup's home market — where the audience, communication channels, level of trust, and behavior of private investors were already understood.This made it possible to test real demand rather than theory. The key questions were these: whether people are willing to buy shares in overseas property online, complete KYC, pay for tokens in USDT or by card, and treat the tokenized format as a clear way to enter an asset with a smaller amount.The $1.28M figure included purchases across several Phuket projects — among them Layan Green Park, Layan Verde, 777 Beach Condo, and others.Investor Acquisition Without Conventional AdvertisingSales weren't built around traditional advertising. In the early stage, the company went where trust in investment products already existed:- collaborations with investment clubs;- partnerships with YouTube influencers;- work with Web3 communities and partners;- webinars and educational content;- a referral program that amplified word-of-mouth.The first investors arrived through exactly these channels — places where the tokenization format could be calmly explained rather than pitched cold.Case Study: A $100,000 Deal After a YouTube VideoOne of the most telling examples is a $100,000 deal.The investor didn't come through a developer's traditional sales channel. He first saw a video on the YouTube channel of an investment influencer, which covered the Layan Verde project and the option to invest in real estate through tokens. After studying the developer's project and the terms of the offer, he bought $100,000 worth of Layan Verde tokens through Sabai Property.For Sabai Protocol, this matters beyond the headline number. It's practical confirmation that tokenized real estate can be sold through a fully digital path — without a model that hinges on personal negotiations, local brokers, and offline processes.How the Sabai Property Platform WorksSabai Property was built from the outset as a marketplace for tokenized real estate. The entire investor journey happens online, through a personal account:- choose an asset and review the documents and terms for that specific property;- complete KYC;- buy tokens — payment is available in USDT and by bank card;- track the portfolio and receive payouts.The minimum entry starts from $50 per token. This format lowers the barrier to entry and opens a new sales channel for developers: instead of relying solely on buyers of whole units or a local agent network, a project can work with an international audience already comfortable with digital assets, crypto payments, and online investing.An Important Caveat: This Isn't a Universal FormulaThe Ukraine result is not a promise that every market will produce the same numbers. It's one real example of how tokenized real estate can work when a project has a clear asset, transparent economics, smooth onboarding, and an audience ready to buy these products.In markets with high crypto adoption, the sales potential expands noticeably. Conversely, if the asset sits in a different region, offers a different yield, has a different legal framework or a different audience, the numbers will differ too. So the case is best read not as a constant, but as confirmation of a working concept.The ResultsTokenization can become a real channel for a developer to raise capital and drive international sales — but only when it's backed by more than just a token: a full infrastructure of marketplace, KYC, payments, legal structure, documents, payouts, and a clear exit logic for the investor.Sabai Property has already shown this approach works in a live operational market:- more than 20,000 registered users;- over $3.3M in real estate listed;- total sales volume in crypto exceeding $1.28M.The Ukrainian market is a standout example within that picture. A sales volume of this size, coming predominantly from a single country, shows that demand for tokenized real estate exists not only among the crypto audience, but also among private investors looking for simpler access to overseas property, a clear yield model, and the ability to enter an asset with smaller amounts.About Sabai ProtocolSabai Protocol is an independent tokenization provider offering turnkey services to funds, developers, agroholdings, renewable energy companies, gold miners, and the oil & gas sector. The company covers the full cycle — legal structure, marketplace, KYC, payment acceptance in USDT and by card, and a personal dashboard with portfolio tracking and payouts — giving projects a ready-made digital channel for raising capital, without the need to build their own fintech and legal stack.

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