Brigadier General Tyson Y. Tahara

Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara was born in Wahiawa, Hawaiʻi and graduated from Mililani High School in 1985. He graduated from The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Teaching Certificate. He also graduated from the Air War College in July 2016 with a Master of Strategic Studies degree. He joined the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard in 1986 and completed Basic Training at Fort Dix, N.J., and the Power Generator Mechanic Course – 52D10 Advanced Initial Training Fort Belvoir, Va in the winter of 1986. He received his commission to 2nd Lieutenant through the University of Hawaiʻi, Reserve Officer’s Training Corps in August 1992. His first assignment was a Petroleum Officer with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 29th Support Battalion.

Tahara held many other duty positions which included Supply Platoon Leader, A Company 29th Support Battalion; Commander, A Company, 29th Support Battalion; S4, 29th Support Battalion; Brigade Material Management Officer, 29th Support Battalion; S3, 29th Support Battalion; Executive Officer, 29th Brigade Support Battalion; Deputy Command Inspector General, Joint Forces Headquarters; Commander, 29th Brigade Support Battalion; Deputy G4, Joint Forces Headquarters; G4, Joint Forces Headquarters, Commander, 103rd Troop Command, and Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Chief of Staff.

He has completed the Quarter Master Officer Basic Course, Quarter Master Officer Advanced Course, Support Operations Course, Combined Arms Exercise Course, Command and General Staff College, Inspector General Course, Logistics Commanders Course, and Senior Staff College.

Tahara previously deployed with the 29th Support Battalion as the Brigade Material Management Officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom III and with the 29th Brigade Support Battalion as the S3 during Operation Iraqi Freedom VIII.

His military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal – 2nd Award, Army Commendation Medal – 2nd Award, Army Achievement Medal – 2nd Award, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal – 7th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal – 2 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation Award.

He is married to the former Toey Kunacheewa and they have a 7 year old daughter Taylor.