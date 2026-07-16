Business Reporter: Preventing fraud before checkout starts

How return time and other behavioural signals can be leveraged to minimise loss

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter ReBound Returns talks about how the race against returns fraud can become more targeted without impacting the standard of customer experience. Retailers are increasingly recognising that fraud prevention should begin long before a purchase reaches the checkout. While payment fraud has received significant investment, return fraud remains one of the most difficult forms of retail fraud to detect and quantify because it often resembles legitimate customer behaviour and only becomes visible after a transaction has been completed.New analysis from ReBound highlights how behavioural data can help retailers identify suspicious activity earlier. The study found that the timing of returns can be a powerful indicator of fraudulent behaviour, revealing patterns that are often missed by traditional rules-based approaches. Across the data analysed, ReBound identified $30 million in return value associated with potentially suspicious activity, demonstrating the scale of the issue and the financial impact it can have on retailers. The findings also show that blanket fraud policies are unlikely to deliver the right balance between risk management and customer experience. Restrictive return windows or one-size-fits-all policies can frustrate genuine customers while failing to stop sophisticated fraudsters. Instead, retailers should use behavioural signals to make smarter, more targeted decisions, distinguishing between normal shopping patterns and activity that warrants further investigation. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, returns data should no longer be viewed simply as an operational by-product but as a strategic asset.To download the ReBound Fraud Guidebook to explore the latest returns fraud trends, signals and actionable strategies for fraud prevention, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ReBound ReturnsReBound - a Reconomy Company - is the leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for retailers and consumers. By combining integrated returns software with an extensive logistics network, ReBound provides brands with a complete ecosystem of suppliers and partners to handle their global, end-to-end returns. ReBound optimises and manages the entire returns lifecycle, so clients can focus on their core business.

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