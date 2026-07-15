Depth by Aleksei Kipin Wins Iron in A' Software Design Awards

Depth

Immersive 3D Visualization System Recognized for Bringing Real-Time Rendering into Everyday Design Workflows

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Depth, an immersive three-dimensional visualization system created by Aleksei Kipin , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Software Design category. The A' Software Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized recognitions within the software design field, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This designation acknowledges Depth as a good design that meets demanding professional and industrial standards. The recognition highlights the careful balance of functionality, performance, and interface clarity demonstrated throughout the project. It also positions the work within a broader community of internationally reviewed software designs.The Iron A' Design Award holds relevance not only for Aleksei Kipin but also for the wider software industry and the professionals who rely on efficient design tools. Depth responds to a current and growing need to unify three-dimensional production with everyday digital design practice, an area where fragmented handoffs and approximate screenshots have long slowed iteration. By bringing physically convincing lighting and spatial understanding directly into the designer's workspace, the project aligns with industry movements toward integrated, real-time workflows. The recognition signals practical value for designers, three-dimensional artists, and teams seeking faster review cycles. It also reflects a measurable contribution to broader literacy in three-dimensional design.Depth functions as an integrated real-time three-dimensional visualization and rendering system built directly within the design editor. It imports three-dimensional models and high dynamic range lighting environments, enables precise geometry inspection and camera control, and provides art-directable lighting with instant feedback. Saved viewpoints support clear before and after comparisons as models evolve, and final renders export directly into the design canvas for layouts, annotations, and approvals. Constructed as a lightweight in-editor runtime using Three.js and WebGL with a physically based rendering pipeline, it supports glTF and GLB assets, tone mapping, and mesh-level inspection. Performance is optimized through compressed geometry decoding and efficient scene graph management, eliminating external tool switching.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for Aleksei Kipin and encourage continued exploration at the intersection of visualization, user experience, and creative technology. The acknowledgment offers a foundation for refining tools that translate production constraints into clear, design-led interfaces. It also serves as motivation to pursue further innovation in workflow-oriented software that reduces complexity while elevating craft. Such recognition supports ongoing development without implying any claim of market dominance.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design and its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Aleksei KipinAleksei Kipin is a Product Designer based in the United States of America with nearly two decades of experience spanning graphic and product design. He has led design teams across startups in Singapore and at a major technology company, and now leads design in New York, where he currently focuses on AI-driven products for enterprise recruiting. His writing has been featured in UX Collective, and his Figma plugins have attracted over 13,000 users worldwide. Aleksei holds degrees in Graphic Design from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University and Public Relations from Irkutsk State University.About Aleksei Kipin, Product DesignerAleksei Kipin is a product designer based in New York, working on digital products and tools. His practice focuses on interaction design, design systems, and workflow-oriented software that helps teams create and evaluate design assets with greater clarity and efficiency. Alongside his professional work, he builds independent design tools and experiments at the intersection of user experience, visualization, and creative technology, translating production constraints into usable, design-led interfaces.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards . Within the Software Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in functionality, user interface efficiency, scalability potential, integration capabilities, performance optimization, code quality, cross-platform compatibility, and user experience design. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and competent technical characteristics that combine know-how with creative capacity. These works are recognized for thoroughness and for providing solutions that contribute to quality of life improvements. The designation reflects a solid understanding of design principles applied with skill and specialization.About A' Design AwardThe A' Software Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including software designers, developers, design agencies, companies, and brands within the software design field. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, software industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://software-award.com

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