Altavita by Roozbeh Mashhadizadeh Wins Iron in A' Graphics Design Award

Altavita

Architectural Logic Shapes a Premium Visual Identity Recognized by the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Altavita, a visual identity design created by Roozbeh Mashhadizadeh , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades within the graphic design field, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial assessment process. This recognition acknowledges the considerable skill, creativity, and professional discipline reflected in the Altavita project. For Roozbeh Mashhadizadeh, the honor marks an important milestone in a career devoted to thoughtful and timeless branding. The distinction places Altavita among works that meet the demanding professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards.The recognition of Altavita holds relevance well beyond the designer, offering value to the broader graphic design community and to clients seeking distinctive brand presence. As businesses increasingly require visual identities that communicate clarity and precision across multiple platforms, Altavita demonstrates how structural thinking can inform branding practice. The project aligns with current industry interest in minimal, adaptable, and consistent identity systems. By translating architectural construction logic into graphic language, the work illustrates a practical approach that other practitioners and stakeholders may consider. This connection between disciplines underscores the design's utility for clients in architecture and interior product sectors.Altavita employs an isometric geometric form inspired by architectural drawings, symbolizing transition and invitation while preserving clarity and simplicity. A vertical composition emphasizes balance and proportion, and a palette of red, black, and gray communicates strength, precision, and neutrality. The identity extends across stationery, packaging, and digital media, ensuring consistency and recognition throughout each application. Developed through hand drawn sketches and refined as vector artwork in Adobe Illustrator, the system was produced using offset and digital printing with spot colors and CMYK applications. Deliverables include letterheads, envelopes, folders, notepads, cards, calendars, and a custom portfolio box, each designed for scalability and adaptability.This recognition offers encouragement for continued exploration of the intersection between architecture and branding. The Iron A' Design Award may inform future projects that seek to ground visual identity in structural precision and timeless expression. For Roozbeh Mashhadizadeh, the honor serves as motivation to pursue further innovation while maintaining clarity and refinement. The achievement may also inspire fellow designers to investigate cross-disciplinary methods within their own practice.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view its details, and explore information about its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Roozbeh MashhadizadehRoozbeh Mashhadizadeh is a Copenhagen-based logo and visual branding designer from Denmark with close to four decades of experience. Raised in an artistic family and trained as a graphic designer, he helps brands find their visual voice through bold, smart, and timeless design. His practice focuses on creating identities that balance clarity, character, and lasting relevance.About AltavitaAltavita is a company specialized in importing high-quality interior architectural products, including cabinetry systems and interior doors, sourced from renowned Italian manufacturers. The company collaborates with architects, designers, and builders to provide tailored solutions for residential and commercial interiors. Altavita emphasizes product integrity, reliable delivery, and long-term supplier partnerships to ensure consistency and client satisfaction. The brand's name reflects a commitment to elevated lifestyle standards through precision, functionality, and refined material selection.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles alongside creativity in their execution. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, and attention to detail. Recipients are recognized for practical contributions that integrate industry best practices and reflect competent technical know-how. The designation signals a highly regarded achievement, marking works that offer thoughtful solutions and quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a range of participants, including graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures within the graphic design and visual communication industries. Participation provides an opportunity to feature creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://designawardgraphic.com

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