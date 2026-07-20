Nestack by Hang Chen Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Nestack

Hybrid Home Office Integrating Workspace and Residential Living Recognized in Interior Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced that Nestack, a hybrid home office interior designed by Hang Chen , has received the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of interior design, presented following a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This designation acknowledges Nestack as an outstanding example of good design that balances productivity and comfort within a constrained residential structure. The recognition highlights the thoughtful spatial planning and material selection that distinguish the project. Hang Chen joins a community of designers whose work has been evaluated against established professional criteria.The recognition of Nestack holds relevance for the interior design industry as professional activities increasingly overlap with domestic environments. As remote and hybrid working models continue to shape contemporary living, the project addresses a growing need for interiors that support focused work, collaboration and everyday living within a single environment. The design demonstrates how compact spaces can be reorganized to serve multiple functions without sacrificing residential comfort. For practitioners and occupants alike, Nestack offers a practical model for live work ecosystems. The project aligns with industry interest in flexible, multifunctional spatial solutions.Located in Jinghong, Yunnan, Nestack occupies a compact 240 square meter apartment constrained by multiple structural shear walls. Through layered spatial organization, visual continuity and multifunctional furniture systems, the design transforms these limitations into a cohesive hybrid interior. The material palette combines exposed structural expression with warm natural finishes, including wood grain porcelain tiles, smoked oak grille panels, grey marble patterned sintered stone, black stone surfaces and preserved moss walls. Exposed concrete ceilings express structural clarity while integrated linear lighting guides circulation throughout the space. Custom cabinetry maximizes spatial efficiency and maintains a sense of openness across living and working zones.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future projects that explore the evolving relationship between work and domestic life. By demonstrating how behavioral and spatial research can shape compact interiors, Nestack provides a reference point for further exploration of hybrid environments. The achievement serves as encouragement for continued attention to functional layout, material contrast and occupant wellbeing. It reflects an ongoing commitment to design that responds to contemporary social conditions.About the DesignerNestack was designed by Hang Chen, who developed the spatial concept, material strategy and multifunctional furniture systems that define the project.Interested parties may learn more about Nestack and its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Hang ChenHang Chen is a national registered urban and rural planner, landscape engineer, and outstanding interior designer in Guangdong Province, China. With a value orientation of "smart construction", he conducts planning and design projects tailored to specific commissions and local conditions in the fields of urban and rural planning, cultural and tourism development, architecture and landscape. His comprehensive practice strives to comply with regional development laws and maximize comprehensive value. Hang Chen is based in China.About WE-Me Group of WEM MetaUnion Technology Co.,Ltd.Based on the trend of interconnection in the metaverse, the "WE-Team" and "ME-Individual Designers" are integrated to promote the value orientation of "smart construction". Planning serves as the overall decision-making, landscape optimization shapes the spatial matrix, and architecture creates the carrier image. Tailored planning and design are conducted according to the specific commission, in line with regional development laws and maximizing comprehensive value.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is presented to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. In the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail and adaptability of design. The recognition acknowledges the skill of designers who combine technical characteristics with thoughtful creative execution. Designs bestowed with this title are regarded as professional and well-developed works that contribute positively to industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers and influential brands. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world class jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, academics and designers, using pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://designawardinterior.com

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