Chairman Arrington Statement on Committee Markup Notice

July 14, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Budget Committee noticed a markup on the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2027. House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) released the following statement:

"Republicans were sent to Washington on a mission to reverse the failed policies of the socialist Democrats and restore the greatness of America.

"On Thursday, House Republicans will unlock a third budget reconciliation to stop Democrat obstruction, support our troops, and safeguard the integrity of our elections.

"We will use every tool and resource at our disposal to govern our great nation and deliver on behalf of the freedom-loving people who gave us unified Republican leadership."