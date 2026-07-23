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House Advances Reconciliation to Support Our Troops and Secure Our Elections

July 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed by a vote of 216-214 H. Con. Res. 113, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for FY2027. House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) released the following statement:

"I am humbled by the steadfast unity and unwavering determination from House Republicans to break the Democrat obstruction so we can provide emergency support for our troops, safeguard the integrity of our elections, and continue delivering on the priorities of the American people. 

"I urge the Senate to seize this fateful moment to SAVE and Protect America."

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House Advances Reconciliation to Support Our Troops and Secure Our Elections

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