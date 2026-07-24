Budget Member Rep. McDowell to WSJ: The GOP’s Reconciliation Effort Gets the Job Done

July 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.- House Budget Committee Member Rep. Addison McDowell (R-N.C.) authored a response to an editorial by the Wall Street Journal.

WORD ON THE STREET

Rep. McDowell in the Wall Street Journal:

As a Republican member of the House Budget Committee, I have a different perspective than your editorial “The GOP’s Budget Reconciliation Bust” (July 17).

The reality is that we currently face practical, immediate funding needs that require a practical, immediate response. President Trump’s decision to launch Operation Epic Fury, destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and ensuring it can never develop a nuclear weapon, was bold, historic, and—I think—correct. But on a practical level, it is also a decision that requires a significant expenditure of resources from our military stockpiles and from the Defense Department’s budget.

This reconciliation effort fills that hole in our budget, allowing our armed forces to continue operating at the highest levels and deter our adversaries in the Middle East and around the globe. While this specific legislation may not be as broad and far reaching as last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill, it is no less critical for our national security, election integrity and for the well-being of the American people.

Many of the concerns your editorial raises seem to be born of the belief that Republicans are certain to lose power in November, so it’s worth cramming in whatever the GOP can to this last legislative hoorah. I disagree.

Legislation by panic is no way to govern. Republicans should operate with seriousness and a steady hand to address the hole in our defense budget and ensure the safety and security of our people.

Since the 2024 elections, Republicans have made sweeping reforms to lower taxes for seniors and working families, crack down on wasteful spending, cut the bloated federal bureaucracy, end the wasteful flow of our tax dollars to USAID boondoggles and revitalize the flailing Biden-era economy. These efforts stand in stark contrast to the Biden administration’s mismanagement, and I trust that Americans understand the difference well.

The reforms necessary to fix our healthcare system, address the national debt and effectively deter our adversaries on the world stage will never be achieved by a single Hail Mary piece of legislation. It will require years of steady and effective governance. That is what Republicans are committed to providing, and this budget reconciliation effort is an important piece of that plan.

We must never let the needs of our service members go unanswered.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Republicans prevented the largest tax hike in American history and secured historic tax cuts through the One Big Beautiful Bill for families recovering from the Democrat-induced cost-of-living crisis.

Democrats have engaged in unprecedented obstruction of President Trump’s America First agenda, including shutting down the government twice, voting to defund DHS and ICE, and voting against the renewal of both NDAA and FISA. Republicans were forced to use reconciliation to provide relief to the Democrat cost-of-living crisis and restore funding for our border.

Now, Republicans are taking action through reconciliation to support our troops and safeguard the integrity of our elections.