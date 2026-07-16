PlainID Named a Sample Emerging Vendor in Gartner® 'Sector Overview: Information Security & Risk Management, 2Q26'

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Recognized in the "IAM for Agents" Segment, PlainID Redefines Enterprise Identity Security with Runtime Access Control for AI Agents

Traditional IAM solutions were built for human interactions, and are simply not able to keep up with the pace and nature of agents. Agents require decisions to be made at runtime” — Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO, PlainID

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlainID today announced it has been named a Sample Emerging Vendor under the IAM for Agents segment in the Gartner report "Sector Overview: Information Security and Risk Management, 2Q26," authored by Frank Marsala and published June 29, 2026."We are encouraged to see IAM for Agents named among the Emerging Segments in this report. As AI agents move into enterprise production, controlling what they are allowed to access is becoming a security discipline of its own, and we see that same sentiment in the market and among our customers. Traditional IAM solutions were built for human interactions, and are simply not able to keep up with the pace and nature of agents. Agents require decisions to be made at runtime," said Oren Ohayon Harel, Co-founder and CEO of PlainID.According to Gartner, buyers have "an immediate need for AI discovery, visibility and usage control, including a strong emerging need to secure the use of AI agents." The report also notes that "Identity is the primary attack surface in modern organizations.""In our opinion, the agentic-dominant environment mandates a new standard, and the market is now beginning to name it. Access can no longer be standing and static. An agent should hold Zero Standing Privileges and earn permission only for the action in front of it, with identity-aware guardrails that bind the agent to the acting user's entitlements and capture intent and context across the agentic flow. This can only be enforced through Runtime Authorization that accounts for human, machine, and agent identities across the organization's applications, data platforms, and APIs. That is the bar for the agentic era, and we see authorization taking center stage in enterprise security," Ohayon Harel added.As enterprises put AI agents to work against real systems and data, what those agents are permitted to access and expose is becoming a defining question for security teams.Source: Gartner, "Sector Overview: Information Security and Risk Management, 2Q26," Frank Marsala, June 29, 2026.Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About PlainID PlainID is the identity leader built for the AI era. It is the only runtime authorization platform that controls what every human, non-human, and AI agent can access, do, and expose in real time. By enforcing Zero Standing Privileges, PlainID ensures access is granted only when needed and dynamically adapts as context changes, securing applications, APIs, data, and agentic AI workflows at scale. To learn more visit: plainid.comMedia Contact Hila Shitrit Nissim CMO, PlainID

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