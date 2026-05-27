PlainID Expands Support for AWS AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry Across Its Agentic Security and Authorization Platform

PlainID logo

Expansion extends PlainID’s existing capabilities for agent registry, discovery, profile enrichment, management, and enforcement to additional agentic platforms

As agentic AI scales, the volume of automated decisions multiplies exponentially. Every day, we support millions of critical decisions within the world’s largest, most complex organizations.” — Gal Helmeski, Co-Founder and CTO at PlainID

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlainID , the authorization leader built for the AI era, today announced expanded support for AWS AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry, extending its existing agentic security and authorization capabilities to two of the leading platforms enterprises are adopting for agentic AI This expansion builds on PlainID’s established foundation for agent registry, agent discovery, and agent profile enrichment, alongside its broader management and enforcement capabilities. With support for AWS AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry, organizations can apply a more consistent approach to visibility, governance, and control across a broader set of enterprise agent environments.As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale agent deployments, they must focus on maturity and actual outcomes. Security and governance teams need to understand which agents exist, what they are connected to, what they can access, and how policies can be applied consistently across data, MCP tools, and actions..Leading analysts recommend an independent authorization layer to govern AI agents, warning that although major cloud providers effectively secure agents internally, those native guardrails stop at their boundaries the moment an agent reaches into internal enterprise systems or other cloud platforms.PlainID addresses that need with a mature authorization platform that continues to evolve with the market. The addition of AWS AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry support enables customers to extend existing PlainID capabilities across more of the environments where agents are being built and deployed.With this expansion, customers can:- Discover and register agents across additional enterprise platforms- Enrich agent profiles with business and security context- Centralize visibility into agent posture and connected resources- Apply consistent management and enforcement models across heterogeneous agent ecosystems- Strengthen authorization and control as agent adoption grows- Independent, Multi-Cloud Governance: An overarching authorization layer that secures agentic flows across AWS, Microsoft, and internal systems“As agentic AI scales, the volume of automated decisions multiplies exponentially,” said Gal Helmeski, Co-Founder and CTO at PlainID. “Every single day, PlainID supports and controls millions of critical decisions within the world’s largest, most complex organizations. Extending our support to AWS AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry ensures that this same enterprise-grade rigor, scale, and consistent governance are applied to the next generation of AI agent environments.”PlainID will continue expanding platform coverage and advancing its authorization capabilities to meet the needs of enterprises deploying agents at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.