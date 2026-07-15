U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competing in the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition conduct grenade lanes at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 00:10 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014691 VIRIN: 260715-A-TX376-7744 Filename: DOD_111840584 Length: 00:01:48 Location: FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Grenade Lanes, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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