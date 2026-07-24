National Guard Soldiers participate in a range during National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, FL, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.24.2026 09:26 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1016081 VIRIN: 260711-Z-RH401-9697 Filename: DOD_111861183 Length: 00:03:23 Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 3 High-Res. Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-Roll National Guard Soldiers participate in range during Best Warrior 2026, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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