Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,779 in the last 365 days.

B-Roll National Guard Soldiers participate in range...

National Guard Soldiers participate in a range during National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, FL, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 07.11.2026
Date Posted: 07.24.2026 09:26
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1016081
VIRIN: 260711-Z-RH401-9697
Filename: DOD_111861183
Length: 00:03:23
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 3
High-Res. Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, B-Roll National Guard Soldiers participate in range during Best Warrior 2026, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

B-Roll National Guard Soldiers participate in range...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.