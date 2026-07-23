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B-Roll National Best Warrior 2026 Land Nav Skills

National Guard Soldiers perform warrior tasks during National Best Warrior 2026's land navigation event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 07.12.2026
Date Posted: 07.23.2026 14:09
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1015933
VIRIN: 260712-Z-RH401-1919
Filename: DOD_111858937
Length: 00:03:27
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

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B-Roll National Best Warrior 2026 Land Nav Skills

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