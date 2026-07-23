National Guard Soldiers perform warrior tasks during National Best Warrior 2026's land navigation event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 14:09 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1015933 VIRIN: 260712-Z-RH401-1919 Filename: DOD_111858937 Length: 00:03:27 Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-Roll National Best Warrior 2026 Land Nav Skills, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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