St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/14/2026 at 1857 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Street, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Arrest on In-state Warrant
ACCUSED: Leonard Kaleta
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Additional investigation revealed Kaleta had an active in-state warrant for his arrest. Kaleta was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Kaleta was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division and Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division. Ultimately, Kaleta was lodged at NECC on lack of $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/3/2026 at 0830 hours & 7/15/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia & Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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