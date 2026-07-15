St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/14/2026 at 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Arrest on In-state Warrant

ACCUSED: Leonard Kaleta

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Additional investigation revealed Kaleta had an active in-state warrant for his arrest. Kaleta was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Kaleta was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division and Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division. Ultimately, Kaleta was lodged at NECC on lack of $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/3/2026 at 0830 hours & 7/15/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia & Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.