2026 Shakespeare in the Park

Since 1989, GreenStage has been inspiring audiences to engage with the community via FREE live theatre performances in Puget Sound’s public spaces. This July and August, Seattle’s longest-running Shakespeare company presents its 38th year of free family fun. On the 2026 mainstage tour, GreenStage will be presenting The Winter’s Tale, a romantic tale of renewal, redemption, and the transformative power of time, directed by Erin Day. Additionally, the mainstage will show, Coriolanus, Shakespeare’s most political play about pride, power, and identity in a deeply divided country, directed by Linda Lombardi. The Backyard Bard will be touring abbreviated productions of The Tempest and The Two Noble Kinsmen, directed by Garth Ball.

This summer GreenStage is offering 6 free American Sign Language interpreted performances of the 2026 mainstage plays, The Winter’s Tale and Coriolanus.

Performances will run from July 10 – August 15. See schedule here.

Attending is easy – just show up, grab a spot on the grass and enjoy. No tickets or reservations are required.

The intimate, outdoor settings of these performances encourage a new perspective and appreciation of Shakespeare’s characters and words. By bringing their productions to the parks, the actors and staff of the Shakespeare in the Park Company also hope to instill an appreciation for live theater, with a strong belief that it can be enjoyed in the same spirit as a picnic or a ballgame.

The Company offers two series: Shakespeare in the Park, and the Backyard Bard. The latter is for smaller parks in the greater Seattle area. From Pratt Park and Volunteer Park to Salmon Bay Park and various playfields across the city, there are many locations and dozens of opportunities to enjoy a summer afternoon or evening with this long-standing Seattle tradition!

The Winter’s Tale Performances

Fri, Jul 17 – 7:00 PM – Fall City Park

Sat, Jul 18 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park

Sun, Jul 19 – 3:00 PM – Lincoln Park

Thu, Jul 23 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood

Fri, Jul 24 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

Sat, Jul 25 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF

Sun, Jul 26 – 5:00 PM – Ober Park – Vashon

Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Discovery Park

Sat, Aug 1 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater

Sun, Aug 2 – 5:00 PM – Marvista Park

Fri, Aug 7 – 7:00 PM – Camp Long – West Seattle

Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park

Sun, Aug 9 – 3:00 PM – Volunteer Park

Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park

Sat, Aug 15 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

The Winter’s Tale ASL Interpreted Shows

Thu, July 23 – 7:00PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood

Sat, July 25 – 7:00PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF

Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00PM – Volunteer Park

Coriolanus Performances

Fri, Jul 17 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park

Sat, Jul 18 – 5:00 PM – Farrel-McWhirter Park – Redmond

Sun, Jul 19 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park

Fri, Jul 24 – 7:00 PM – Fall City Park

Sat, Jul 25 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

Sun, Jul 26 – 2:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF

Thu, Jul 30 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood

Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 1 – 7:00 PM – Discovery Park

Sun, Aug 2 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 7 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park

Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – Camp Long – West Seattle

Sun, Aug 9 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park

Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

Sat, Aug 15 – 4:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

Coriolanus ASL Interpreted Shows

Sun, July 26 – 2:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF

Thu, July 30 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood

Sun, Aug 9 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park

Backyard Bard

The Tempest Performances

Sun, Jul 19 – 3:00 PM – Salmon Bay Park

Sun, Jul 26 – 4:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF

Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Cowen Park

Sun, Aug 2 – 3:00 PM – Sandel Park

Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – David Rodgers Park

Sun, Aug 9 – 3:00 PM – View Ridge Playfield

Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Pratt Park

Sat, Aug 15 – 1:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park

The Two Noble Kinsmen Performances