2026 Shakespeare in the Park
Since 1989, GreenStage has been inspiring audiences to engage with the community via FREE live theatre performances in Puget Sound’s public spaces. This July and August, Seattle’s longest-running Shakespeare company presents its 38th year of free family fun. On the 2026 mainstage tour, GreenStage will be presenting The Winter’s Tale, a romantic tale of renewal, redemption, and the transformative power of time, directed by Erin Day. Additionally, the mainstage will show, Coriolanus, Shakespeare’s most political play about pride, power, and identity in a deeply divided country, directed by Linda Lombardi. The Backyard Bard will be touring abbreviated productions of The Tempest and The Two Noble Kinsmen, directed by Garth Ball.
This summer GreenStage is offering 6 free American Sign Language interpreted performances of the 2026 mainstage plays, The Winter’s Tale and Coriolanus.
Performances will run from July 10 – August 15. See schedule here.
Attending is easy – just show up, grab a spot on the grass and enjoy. No tickets or reservations are required.
The intimate, outdoor settings of these performances encourage a new perspective and appreciation of Shakespeare’s characters and words. By bringing their productions to the parks, the actors and staff of the Shakespeare in the Park Company also hope to instill an appreciation for live theater, with a strong belief that it can be enjoyed in the same spirit as a picnic or a ballgame.
The Company offers two series: Shakespeare in the Park, and the Backyard Bard. The latter is for smaller parks in the greater Seattle area. From Pratt Park and Volunteer Park to Salmon Bay Park and various playfields across the city, there are many locations and dozens of opportunities to enjoy a summer afternoon or evening with this long-standing Seattle tradition!
The Winter’s Tale Performances
- Fri, Jul 17 – 7:00 PM – Fall City Park
- Sat, Jul 18 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Sun, Jul 19 – 3:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Thu, Jul 23 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood
- Fri, Jul 24 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
- Sat, Jul 25 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Sun, Jul 26 – 5:00 PM – Ober Park – Vashon
- Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Discovery Park
- Sat, Aug 1 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater
- Sun, Aug 2 – 5:00 PM – Marvista Park
- Fri, Aug 7 – 7:00 PM – Camp Long – West Seattle
- Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park
- Sun, Aug 9 – 3:00 PM – Volunteer Park
- Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Sat, Aug 15 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
The Winter’s Tale ASL Interpreted Shows
- Thu, July 23 – 7:00PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood
- Sat, July 25 – 7:00PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00PM – Volunteer Park
Coriolanus Performances
- Fri, Jul 17 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Sat, Jul 18 – 5:00 PM – Farrel-McWhirter Park – Redmond
- Sun, Jul 19 – 7:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Fri, Jul 24 – 7:00 PM – Fall City Park
- Sat, Jul 25 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
- Sun, Jul 26 – 2:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Thu, Jul 30 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood
- Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater
- Sat, Aug 1 – 7:00 PM – Discovery Park
- Sun, Aug 2 – 7:00 PM – Magnuson Park Amphitheater
- Fri, Aug 7 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park
- Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – Camp Long – West Seattle
- Sun, Aug 9 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park
- Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
- Sat, Aug 15 – 4:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
Coriolanus ASL Interpreted Shows
- Sun, July 26 – 2:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Thu, July 30 – 7:00 PM – Lynndale Park – Lynnwood
- Sun, Aug 9 – 7:00 PM – Volunteer Park
Backyard Bard
The Tempest Performances
- Sun, Jul 19 – 3:00 PM – Salmon Bay Park
- Sun, Jul 26 – 4:00 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Fri, Jul 31 – 7:00 PM – Cowen Park
- Sun, Aug 2 – 3:00 PM – Sandel Park
- Sat, Aug 8 – 7:00 PM – David Rodgers Park
- Sun, Aug 9 – 3:00 PM – View Ridge Playfield
- Fri, Aug 14 – 7:00 PM – Pratt Park
- Sat, Aug 15 – 1:00 PM – Lower Woodland Park
The Two Noble Kinsmen Performances
- Sat, Jul 18 – 4:00 PM – Lincoln Park
- Sun, Jul 19 – 4:15 PM – Salmon Bay Park
- Fri, Jul 24 – 7:00 PM – Othello Park
- Sun, Jul 26 – 5:15 PM – Volunteer Park – SOTF
- Sat, Aug 1 – 7:00 PM – Cowen Park
- Sun, Aug 2 – 4:15 PM – Sandel Park
- Fri, Aug 7 – 7:00 PM – David Rodgers Park
- Sun, Aug 9 – 4:15 PM – View Ridge Playfield
- Sat, Aug 15 – 2:15 PM – Lower Woodland Park
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