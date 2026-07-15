Detectives Investigate Unattended Death

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the report of a body being found in Medical Lake. At this early stage of the investigation, it is not known how this person died or if their death was accidental or from another cause.

On July 14, 2026, at approximately 2:00 pm, a caller reported seeing what appeared to be a body in Medical Lake.

Deputies responded, as did Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane Sheriff’s Forensic Unit personnel, assisted by members of the Emergency Operations/Dive Team.

At this initial stage of this unattended death investigation, it is not known how this person died or if it was accidental, criminal, or from another cause.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent, along with their cause and manner of death, when appropriate.

This is an active unattended death investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

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