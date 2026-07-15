Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution

In March 2022, at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2), a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

The UNEA resolution (5/14) requested the Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to convene an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop "the instrument," which is to be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal.

The INC began its work in the second half of 2022. It has since convened its first session (INC-1) in Punta del Este, Uruguay (November–December 2022); second session (INC-2) in Paris, France (May–June 2023); third session (INC-3) in Nairobi, Kenya (November 2023); and fourth session (INC-4) in Ottawa, Canada (April 2024). The fifth session has been held in parts: Busan, Republic of Korea (INC-5.1, November–December 2024) and Geneva, Switzerland (INC-5.2, August 2025). The third part (INC-5.3) took place on 7 February 2026 at the Geneva International Conference Centre (CICG).

Following the resignation of the former INC Chair, the Bureau of the INC, at its meeting held on 30 October 2025, agreed that a one-day resumed session should be convened on 7 February 2026 for organizational and administrative purposes, addressing the election of officers, including the position of Chair. Accordingly, no substantive negotiations were held during INC-5.3.