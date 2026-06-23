London Climate Action Week 2026

Dates: 20 - 28 June 2026

Location: London, UK

Registration usually required for individual events. See all events.

London Climate Action Week (LCAW) is one of the world’s largest independent climate events, bringing together policymakers, businesses, cities, scientists, civil society, youth and communities to accelerate climate action. Since its launch in 2019, LCAW has become a major global platform for collaboration, creating space for ideas, partnerships and practical solutions that drive ambition and implementation worldwide.

Throughout the week, UNEP will organize and participate in a range of events and discussions focused on some of the most pressing climate challenges and opportunities.

UNEP will help elevate action and solutions across key areas including methane reduction, energy, protecting and restoring forests, sustainable cooling, resilience, decarbonizing buildings and construction, and mobilizing finance to support climate action at scale. Through expert engagement, partnerships and convenings, UNEP will spotlight practical pathways that can reduce emissions, strengthen resilience and unlock the investments needed to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future.