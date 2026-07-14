White House Launches Gold Eagle Initiative for Unprecedented Cybersecurity Vulnerability Coordination

President Trump’s bold vision to secure and accelerate American artificial intelligence (AI) innovation is being actioned through the creation of “GOLD EAGLE,” a clearinghouse that enables unprecedented cybersecurity vulnerability coordination. Open-source software partners and American critical infrastructure companies built a coordinated system to receive and patch cyber vulnerabilities at a speed and scale never seen before using the existing authorities and resources of the federal government.

The White House, the Department of the Treasury (Treasury), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of War (DOW) have worked closely with industry partners to enable faster exploit detection and develop a rapid and prioritized response to cyber vulnerabilities across our critical infrastructure sectors.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Treasury Department is working hand in hand with the private sector to safeguard our financial institutions, close vulnerabilities, and protect the integrity of the U.S. financial system,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Treasury, along with our partner agencies, will continue to harness frontier AI capabilities to stay ahead of our adversaries and defend the American people from emerging threats.”

GOLD EAGLE, established in President Trump’s June 2, 2026 Executive Order “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security” (EO 14409), represents a new operational model for cyber defense. This new model will leverage frontier AI capabilities to continue advancing faster than adversaries, reduce duplicative scanning efforts, and deliver prioritized and actionable threat and remediation information to defenders across the Federal government and the private sector.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we are bringing a wartime footing to the cyber domain to relentlessly patch vulnerabilities,” said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “GOLD EAGLE serves as the vanguard of America’s cyber defense. We are leveraging frontier AI alongside top American innovators to safeguard our critical infrastructure and protect the homeland.”

GOLD EAGLE is a force multiplier, enabling government and industry to collectively identify risks, prioritize action, and strengthen the resilience of the systems that power our economy, national security, and daily life.

“Together with unprecedented coordination and an abundance of tools at the ready, the Trump Administration is defending our nation’s cyber and critical infrastructures through GOLD EAGLE,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Through this strategic partnership, we will expand existing security measures to safeguard software and networks in the 21st century and continue to promote advancements in artificial intelligence. We will continue exploring how these technologies can enhance our nation’s defenses while driving innovation vital to America’s global competitiveness.

GOLD EAGLE has already begun to intake and prioritize identified cybersecurity vulnerabilities from across industries and sectors, coordinate scanning verifications, and ultimately ensure the security of our nation’s software and networks.

“President Trump’s commonsense, pro-growth policies have unleashed America’s private sector to lead the world in AI and cybersecurity innovation, and this Administration is doing everything in its power to keep it that way,” said National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross. “Standing shoulder to shoulder with America’s brightest innovators, we are paving an even greater path forward and cementing American AI dominance for generations to come. Together, we will continue to protect American ingenuity and ensure our nation’s critical systems remain secure.”

In collaboration with our nation’s most critical and innovative private sector companies, the Trump Administration continues to carry out the directives of EO 14409 to keep American innovation flourishing and our systems and communities secure.